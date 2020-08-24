Man arrested for marijuana, gun at safety checkpoint

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A man has been arrested and charged after authorities found a large amount of marijuana inside of his car over the weekend.

Ladarus Boggan, 30, was arrested Saturday morning while Lauderdale County deputies were conducting a safety checkpoint on College Drive and 20th St. Ext.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun says deputies could smell marijuana coming from Boggan’s car. Around a pound of marijuana, gun and paraphernalia were confiscated.

“The bad guys in our community get from their house to your house or your community in a vehicle. Working traffic is one of the ways we are able to fight the scourge of drugs in our community,” Calhoun says.

Boggan was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of drugs while in possession of a firearm.

His bond was set at $25,000. He has since been released.

