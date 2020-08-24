Advertisement

Marco approaching Louisiana, Laura weakened a bit by Cuba

By Andrew Samet
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tropical Storm Marco continues to be very disorganized thanks to strong wind shear as it approaches southeast Louisiana. Marco is expected to make landfall on the southeast tip of Louisiana this evening. Once over land, Marco will quickly weaken into a post-tropical depression.

Tropical Storm Warnings are still in effect between Morgan City, LA and Grand Bay, AL. Some moisture from Marco will surge northward over our area today and tonight, leading to periods of rain and storms. Flooding, gusty winds, and tornadoes are not expected here locally from this storm.

Laura and Marco 10 am Aug 24
Laura and Marco 10 am Aug 24(WTOK)
Laura and Marco 10 am Aug 24
Laura and Marco 10 am Aug 24(WTOK)

Tropical Storm Laura has weakened slightly thanks to land interaction with Cuba, some wind shear, and dry air. Once Laura gets away from Cuba, it will be free to strengthen over the Gulf of Mexico.

Not much has changed in the overall thinking with Laura’s track and intensity. The storm still looks like it make landfall in southwest Louisiana as a category 2 hurricane by Wednesday night/Thursday morning. It will then move to the north and east on Thursday and weaken into a tropical depression as late as Friday morning.

There could be a low chance of tornadoes here locally Thursday afternoon/evening, but that will all depend on how close the center of circulation tracks to our area. Right now the threat looks pretty low, almost non-existent. Keep up to date with the latest forecast!

