Marco weakened despite being over warm waters. Here’s why.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We’ll get started with a look at the satellite imagery around 9:40 Monday morning. You could see the center of circulation is right off the coast of Louisiana, but those shadings of orange, yellow, and blue are the showers and thunderstorms associated with Marco. The storms are pretty far away from the center- they’ve kind of been displaced and thus Marco has weakened. That’s because it encountered an area of strong wind shear.

Now when we usually talk about wind shear, it’s in the context of severe thunderstorms and to get severe thunderstorms, you really need that wind shear. It’s the opposite for hurricanes. The hurricanes don’t want to encounter the wind shear, or else it will weaken the system, sometimes rather significantly. So as Marco made its way up to the north, it encountered some strong southwesterly upper-level winds off the coast of Mexico, and this has helped to tear apart the storm as the winds in the upper-levels went against the path of Marco.

As it made its way further up to the north, we saw it continue to stay in this area where the southwesterly winds were pretty strong, and this shifted the rain and storms associated with Marco up to the north and east. That’s why you saw the rain and storms on the satellite imagery to the north and east, because of that strong southwest flow coming from the area of Mexico and southern Texas. That wind shear is why we saw the weakening trend with Marco and will continue to see it weaken over the next day or so.

As it hugs the coastline, it will still stay in that area of strong southwesterly winds and it will continue to weaken, eventually becoming a tropical depression as it makes its way towards the Louisiana and Texas border.

