Marco weakens, chance of Laura landfall near LA/TX border increasing

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tropical Storm Marco continues to weaken this morning. As of the 4 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Marco now has sustained winds of 60 mph as wind shear continues to weaken the storm as it makes its approach to Louisiana. All hurricane watches and warnings have been canceled, and now tropical storm warnings are in effect for the Gulf Coast between Vermilion Bay, LA to Mobile, AL. Marco will hug the coastline over the next day or so and weaken into a tropical depression by Tuesday afternoon. Impacts here in East Mississippi and West Alabama will be minimal from Marco. We’ll see some of that tropical moisture surge northward leading to higher rain chances on our Monday, but no widespread concerns are expected.

Marco 4 am Aug 24 (WTOK)

Tropical Storm Laura has sustained winds of 65 mph and is located right off the southeast coast of Cuba. Wind shear on the northern side of the system is keeping the good majority of the Laura’s thunderstorms to the south of the circulation. Due to this fact, the center of the storm may be pulled further to the south, which could lead to a more westward track of Laura. This means the storm is looking increasingly likely to make landfall closer to the southwest Louisiana as opposed to southeast Louisiana. This will also mean less impacts to our area from Laura if this track holds. There is still plenty of time for things to change, so be sure to keep up to date with the latest forecast. If the current track of Laura mostly holds, we could see higher rain chances by the end of the work week and perhaps a small tornado threat by Thursday. Overall, impacts to our area will be minimal if this current track holds. If the model consensus on the track shifts to the east again, we could see greater impacts.

Laura 4 am Aug 24 (WTOK)

