Advertisement

Mississippi deploys wildland firefighters to Colorado

Hotshot crews from multiple states have traveled to help fight the Pine Gulch Fire, the fifth largest Colorado wildfire in history.
Hotshot crews from multiple states have traveled to help fight the Pine Gulch Fire, the fifth largest Colorado wildfire in history.(Wyoming Hotshots/Pine Gulch Fire.)
By Pat Peterson
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) deployed a 20-person crew of wildland firefighters to assist state and federal partners with wildfire suppression efforts in Colorado. The crew names will be released upon their safe return to Mississippi in approximately two weeks.

“We appreciate our employees volunteering to be part of these efforts to help our state and federal partners in Colorado,” said Russell Bozeman, MFC state forester. “Fighting the destructive power of wildfire means our wildland firefighters are working long hours in extreme conditions protecting people’s lives, homes and forestland.”

The members of this 20-person team are trained in wildland firefighting tactics and work together to help contain wildfires by constructing a fireline with hand tools. A fireline is a strip of land cleared of flammable vegetation down to the mineral soil, creating a perimeter clear of fuel around the wildfire.

Due to the mountainous terrain and accessibility issues associated with using heavy equipment to create firelines in many areas out West, hand tool crews are frequently utilized on-the-ground to battle wildfires. While hand tool crews are still used in some parts of the state due to rough or inaccessible terrain, bulldozers and tractor-plow units are the primary tools used by wildland firefighters to contain wildfires in Mississippi.

“In addition to assisting our state and federal partners, our crew members will gain valuable experience that will make them more efficient and effective wildland firefighters when they return home,” Bozeman said. “We are proud of our employees’ dedication and service and look forward to their safe return to Mississippi.”

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hurricane

Mississippi hopeful of dodging tropical bullets

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Marco is falling apart in the Gulf of Mexico while Laura picks up strength

Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Mississippi: 78,405 cases, 2,248 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Digital
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 511 new cases and 8 new deaths Monday.

Coronavirus

ADPH: More than 1,900 people have died from COVID-19 as over 110K test positive and more than 44K recover

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Staff
In the last 14 days, 204,782 people have been tested and 11,279 positive cases have been reported.

State

‘The truth is, fall in Tuscaloosa is in serious jeopardy:’ Bars to close in Tuscaloosa for 2 weeks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Mayor Walt Maddox has closed bars for 14 days starting at 5:00 p.m. Monday.

Latest News

Hurricane

President approves disaster declaration for Mississippi

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
FEMA announced Monday that federal emergency aid has been authorized for Mississippi by President Trump for areas affected by Tropical Storms Marco and Laura.

News

Tropical storm threats force Mississippi Aquarium to cancel soft openings

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Pat Peterson
Soft openings planned at the Mississippi Aquarium in Gulfport this week were cancelled Monday because of two tropical storm threats.

Hurricane

Marco approaching Louisiana, Laura weakened a bit by Cuba

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
Tropical Storm Marco continues to be very disorganized thanks to strong wind shear as it approaches southeast Louisiana. Tropical Storm Laura has weakened slightly thanks to land interaction with Cuba, some wind shear, and dry air.

Hurricane

Governor updates state about Gulf storms

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Governor Tate Reeves is holding a press conference Monday following a breifing by the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.

Hurricane

Ingalls Shipbuilding suspends all operations in Mississippi

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Hall
A major shipbuilding industry is closed in Biloxi due to tropical storm watches

Hurricane

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - August 24th, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
Keeping an Eye Out On The tropics