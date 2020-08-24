Advertisement

Mississippi hopeful of dodging tropical bullets

Twin Hurricanes
Twin Hurricanes(WTOK)
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Tropical Storm Marco brought a surge of high water to the Louisiana coast on Monday, setting the stage for Tropical Storm Laura to enter the Gulf of Mexico and approach the same stretch of the Louisiana coast as a Hurricane.

Forecasters say Marco is slowing and weakening and will remain just off the Louisiana shore for the time being. Laura, meanwhile, is expected to strengthen this week. However, the Mississippi Coast does not appear to be in the cross-hairs.

“The one thing I think I have proven to the people across the state is I’m going to tell you the good news when it is good news and I’m going to tell you the bad news when it’s bad news,” said Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves Monday. “Right now with Marco it is more good news than bad news but we are anticipating the potential for significant rainfall and a rising surge.”

“We are fairly confident at this point and time what Tropical Storm Marco is projected to do,” said MEMA Executive Director Gregory Michel. “Thankfully it appears that the storm will continue to weaken as it makes landfall around the Louisiana coast. We now redirect our attention to Laura even though they’ll be effects from Marco. We’re looking at some rain.”

This is only the 10th time since 1868 that two major storms have his the United States in the same week. The last two coming in 2002 and 1958.

