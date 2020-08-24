Mr. Glen Walker Bridges, 93, of Livingston, Alabama passed away Friday, August 14, 2020, at his residence. He was born May 3, 1927, in Camden, Alabama, to Edward Gordon Bridges, Sr. and Eunice Turner Bridges.

After completing his high school education in Camden, Alabama, Glen served in the U.S. Navy for 2 years during World War II. Following his honorable discharge, Glen attended the State Teachers College, Livingston. Upon graduation, he served a three-year tenure at Demopolis City Schools teaching classes in business education and coaching city baseball.

Glen joined the faculty of Livingston University in 1954 teaching business education and administration. While teaching at LU, he obtained his Master’s Degree in Business from the University of Alabama. Over the next four decades, Glen served in multiple capacities including department chair, associate dean and acting dean. His wife, Frances served as secretary to the Dean and worked in the Department of Education Media Center.

Dean Bridges, as he was affectionately known by generations of students, was named Professor Emeritus upon his retirement in 1994. His leadership brought Blue Key honor fraternity and Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity to the University. Glen served in several capacities in addition to his faculty position over the years—like advisor for the L-Club and Paragon. He was long affiliated with organizations that promote business education, including Delta Sigma Pi International Business Fraternity and the Alabama Association of Higher Education in Business. Glen was a certified official and served for decades as the clock operator at football and basketball games. Those who have known him, know him best for his willingness to step in and help wherever he could from scholarship committees to golf tournaments. Glen served for decades as treasurer of the University’s Foundation and he was a past treasurer of University’s National Alumni Association. The auditorium at Wallace Hall bears his name.

Glen was a faithful member of the First Presbyterian Church in Livingston where he was recognized as Elder Emeritus for his decades of service and leadership. He served in Alabama’s Silver Haired Legislature. Glen’s other passions included decades of service to the Livingston Lion’s Club, which he joined in 1954 and served for over 60 years. As a young man, he loved coaching baseball in the Warrior Bigbee and Dixie Youth baseball leagues where he also served as a District Manager. Glen also loved activities in the great outdoors playing golf, fishing and hunting.

Survivors include his two sons, Glen Joseph Bridges (Dickie Lucy Bridges) of Jackson, AL; and Eddie G. Bridges (Kristie Grove Bridges) of Lewisburg, W.V.; grandchildren, Justin Bridges (Suanna), Rachael Bridges Rostas, and Jake Meinhardt Bridges; great grandchildren, Sadie Lynn Bridges, Avery Kate Bridges, and Walker Hayes Rostas.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Frances Meinhardt Bridges; his second wife, Emogene Dial Bridges; and his brother, Gordon Bridges.

Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic, a private family graveside service was held at the Myrtlewood Cemetery on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 10 A.M.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the University of West Alabama or to the Livingston First Presbyterian Church.