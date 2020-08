Graveside Services for Mr. Rico Terrell Lynch are Saturday, August 29th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at New Hope Cemetery, Shubuta. Mr. Lynch, 34, of Quitman, who died Monday, August 3, 2020 at his residence. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home. Visitation: Friday, August 28th, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Berry & Gardner Funeral Home, Quitman.

