Graveside services for Mrs. Tommye Lene Clearman will begin at 2:30 P.M. Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Hamrick Cemetery in Collinsville, with Pastor Stacy Clearman officiating, burial to follow. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Visitation will be held Sunday, August 23, 2020, from 1:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

Mrs. Tommye Lene Clearman, age 86, of Collinsville, MS passed away Friday, August 21st peacefully in her home surrounded by family.

Mrs. Tommye was a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, and Aunt to all her family. She loved all of her community and friends dearly. She graduated from Collinsville High School and retired from McCarty and Holman Incorporation after 25 years. She loved living life to the fullest with her family. She lived to watch her family play sports and enjoyed porch sitting with her friends. She will truly be missed by all!

She is survived by sons, Billy Clearman (Audrey) and Donnie Clearman (Majure); daughter, Sonja Clearman (caregiver); grandchildren, Stacy Clearman (Heidi) and Sonya Hurta (Larry); great-grandchildren, Rachel, Anatole, David, Jonah, Majure, Joelle, Gabrielle, Kadence, Jude, Julianne, and Jax; and a host of extended family members.

Mrs. Clearman is preceded in death by her husband, Billy Jerrel Clearman; parents, Curtis and Maudie Mayatte; her siblings, Margaret, Mildred, Carlene, and Fred, as well, her daughter-in-law, Rita Clearman.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to Hamrick Cemetery Fund at Citizens Bank of Collinsville.

Pallbearers will be Howard Mosley, Danny Mosley, Max Clearman, Stephen Byrd, James Phillips, Brad Williams, David Clearman, and Jonah Hurta.

Honorary Pallbearers will be her great-grandchildren.

