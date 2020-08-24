On Thursday August 20, 2020, Patricia Majors; loving wife, mother, and Nana lost her battle to pancreatic cancer at her sons’ home in Columbus, MS. with her family by her side.

At her request, no service will be held. Instead a celebration of life will take place at a later date.

Patricia was born November 12, 1961, in Tucson, Arizona. She grew up in Clarke County, MS. She received her LPN license from Meridian Community College and found her passion working in long term care for almost 20 years. She was a very outgoing person. She never met a stranger; no matter who you were or your circumstances she was always a listening ear and a shoulder to lean on. She was the life of the party, there were never any dull moments when she was around.

Patricia “Ann” Majors is proceeded in death by her parents D.V and Gertrude Bagby; Siblings Charles & D.C Bagby (Brothers), and Barbra Mathis (sister) and daughter Teresa Prince.

She is survived by her husband of 21 years, Joey Majors; her two sons, Steven Prince (Alicia) and Joseph Kostick (Alisha); stepson Joe Majors Jr., sister Betty Smith; Grandchildren Karlee, Kendal, Kaley, Jolie, and Jett; and numerous nieces and nephews.

“It’s never goodbye, it’s always see you later.”

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangement by Bumpers Funeral Home of York.