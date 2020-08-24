Advertisement

President approves disaster declaration for Mississippi

Image Source: MGN
Image Source: MGN(KALB)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WTOK) - FEMA announced Monday that federal emergency aid has been authorized for Mississippi by President Trump for areas affected by Tropical Storms Marco and Laura as of Aug. 23. It would supplement state, local and tribal response efforts .

The action authorizes FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures, authorized under Title V of the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act, to save lives, to protect property, public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe.

Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize, and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency. Emergency protective measures Category B, limited to reimbursement for mass care including evacuation and shelter support, will be provided at 75 percent federal funding.

This assistance is for the counties of Adams, Amite, Covington, Forrest, Franklin, George, Greene, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Lamar, Lawrence, Lincoln, Marion, Pearl River, Perry, Pike, Stone, Walthall, Wayne and Wilkinson.

Brett H. Howard has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal response operations in the affected area.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hurricane

Mississippi hopeful of dodging tropical bullets

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Marco is falling apart in the Gulf of Mexico while Laura picks up strength

News

Mississippi deploys wildland firefighters to Colorado

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Pat Peterson
20 wildland firefighters from Mississippi will help battle the massive wildfires in Colorado.

News

Tropical storm threats force Mississippi Aquarium to cancel soft openings

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Pat Peterson
Soft openings planned at the Mississippi Aquarium in Gulfport this week were cancelled Monday because of two tropical storm threats.

Hurricane

Marco approaching Louisiana, Laura weakened a bit by Cuba

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
Tropical Storm Marco continues to be very disorganized thanks to strong wind shear as it approaches southeast Louisiana. Tropical Storm Laura has weakened slightly thanks to land interaction with Cuba, some wind shear, and dry air.

Latest News

Hurricane

Governor updates state about Gulf storms

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Governor Tate Reeves is holding a press conference Monday following a breifing by the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.

Hurricane

Ingalls Shipbuilding suspends all operations in Mississippi

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Hall
A major shipbuilding industry is closed in Biloxi due to tropical storm watches

Hurricane

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - August 24th, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
Keeping an Eye Out On The tropics

Hurricane

South Mississippi casinos making adjustments due to tropical weather

Updated: 4 hours ago
Casinos along the Mississippi Gulf Coast are making adjustments as two tropical storms threaten

News

Marco weakens, chance of Laura landfall near LA/TX border increasing

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
As of the 4 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Marco now has sustained winds of 60 mph as wind shear continues to weaken the storm as it makes its approach to Louisiana. Tropical Storm Laura has sustained winds of 65 mph and is located right off the southeast coast of Cuba.

Hurricane

Tropical Storm Marco could still cause hurricane conditions on the Gulf Coast

Updated: 13 hours ago
Tropical Storm Marco has been downgraded once again and Tropical Storm Laura is gaining strength as it crosses over Cuba and into the Caribbean Sea.