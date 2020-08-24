President approves disaster declaration for Mississippi

WASHINGTON (WTOK) - FEMA announced Monday that federal emergency aid has been authorized for Mississippi by President Trump for areas affected by Tropical Storms Marco and Laura as of Aug. 23. It would supplement state, local and tribal response efforts .

The action authorizes FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures, authorized under Title V of the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act, to save lives, to protect property, public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe.

Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize, and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency. Emergency protective measures Category B, limited to reimbursement for mass care including evacuation and shelter support, will be provided at 75 percent federal funding.

This assistance is for the counties of Adams, Amite, Covington, Forrest, Franklin, George, Greene, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Lamar, Lawrence, Lincoln, Marion, Pearl River, Perry, Pike, Stone, Walthall, Wayne and Wilkinson.

Brett H. Howard has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal response operations in the affected area.

