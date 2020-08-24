Advertisement

Proposed flag designs to fly at Old Capitol

By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The five finalists to be the new Mississippi state flag will be flown Tuesday at the Old Capitol Museum in Jackson.

Members of the Commission to Redesign the Mississippi State Flag will meet at 10:30 a.m. and raise each flag under consideration on the flagpole.

Top five flag designs being considered for Mississippi state flag.(Mississippi Dept. of Archives and History)

The commission will then continue the meeting at the Two Mississippi Museums.

The commission will choose the final design during its Sept. 2 meeting and report that selection to the governor and legislature. One flag design will be put to a vote in the Nov. 3 elections. If it gets majority approval from voters, it will be the new state flag. If it fails, the process for selecting a flag will begin again and a design will be put on the November 2021 ballot.

