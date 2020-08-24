Sideline View by Dale McKee

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

All football from the Pee Wee leagues to the NFL will be altered in 2020. At times I feel as if we are in the Twilight Zone with Rod Serling. Governor Tate Reeves issued an executive order that mandates only 25% fan attendance at college games. For Ole Miss that means about 16,000 fans and MSU a little over 15, 000 fans while USM will only be allowed about 10,000 fans in the stands. The private suites have a 50% capacity limit.

SEC 2020 Football Schedule Released

Mississippi State and new head coach Mike Leach will open with a Tiger and close with a Tiger this football season. The Bulldogs open in Baton Rouge against defending National Champion LSU (Sept. 26), and close at home against Missouri (Dec. 5). MSU will also face a couple of other teams with national championship hopes on the road as they visit Alabama on Halloween and Georgia (Nov. 21). The Bulldogs’ two other away games will be with Kentucky (Oct.3) and Ole Miss (Nov. 28). Mississippi State opens their home slate against Arkansas (Oct. 3), Texas A&M (Oct. 17), Vandy (Nov. 7), Auburn (Nov.14) and Missouri (Dec. 5). The MSU open date is scheduled for October 24.

This will be only the second time since 1919 that Ole Miss and MSU will not end the regular season against each other. In 1974 Ole Miss played a game against Tulane after the Egg Bowl and in 2001 played Vanderbilt.

Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss will host Dan Mullen and the Florida Gators (Sept.26). The other home games will be against Alabama (Oct.10), Auburn (Oct. 24), South Carolina (Nov.14) and MSU in the Egg Bowl (Nov.28). Road games for the new 10- game conference only schedule will be at Kentucky (Oct. 3), Arkansas (Oct. 17), Vanderbilt (Oct. 31), Texas A&M (Nov. 21) and defending national champion LSU (Dec. 5.) The Rebels will be open (Nov.7).

The last December visit by an Ole Miss football team to LSU was 50 years ago on Dec. 5, 1970. A national TV audience watched as Archie Manning tried to play with a broken arm that night, but the Tigers won, 61-17. LSU star defensive back Tommy Casanova stole the show with two of the three Tigers’ punt returns for touchdowns that night.

FYI: Alabama and LSU will meet in Baton Rouge (Nov. 14), and Alabama will host Georgia (Oct. 17).

Southern Mississippi schedule scenario

Southern Mississippi football changed their schedule for the eighth time this past week but still is holding on to a full 12-game slate with seven home games. The Golden Eagles added North Alabama to their schedule last week and will play the Lions (Nov.7) in Hattiesburg. The Eagles moved their La. Tech home game from Sept. 12 to Sept. 19. USM will open the season by hosting South Alabama (Sept 3).

The SWAC football season opens on Feb. 27 with Alcorn traveling to Alabama State while Jackson State will also host Mississippi Valley that day. Alcorn will travel to Valley (March 20), and host JSU (April 17). Alcorn will open their home slate (March 6). All SWAC teams will have an open date (March 13), and each school will have another open date during the season to schedule one non-conference game. The conference championship game will be held (May 1).

Mississippi Proud!

Madison Ridgeland Academy scored in the final seconds to win the battle of state private school champions as they downed Trinity of Dallas, 27-26. Shadeur Sanders, son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, led Trinity. The young Sanders threw for 204 yards and two scores plus ran for another. Last year, the young Sanders threw for 3,500 yards and 47 touchdowns. Trinity’s offensive coordinator is, of course, “Primetime.”

Dale is a Waynesboro resident who has been writing sports since 1973.

