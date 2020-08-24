Advertisement

South Mississippi casinos making adjustments due to tropical weather

Casinos may close
Casinos may close(WLOX)
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) -

GULF COAST, Miss. (WLOX) - Casinos on the Gulf Coast are making adjustments for the upcoming severe weather from Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura.

The Palace Casino in Biloxi announced that due to heavy rain and flooding, that guests should not arrive after 10 a.m. on Monday, August 24, until conditions approve.

They also announced that the Palace Buffet would be closed and guests on the property at 10 a.m. are encouraged to stay and not attempt to travel until the roads are clear.

The Silver Slipper Casino Hotel in Bay St. Louis announced Sunday that table games, buffet, and sportsbook would close at 7 p.m. and remain closed through Wednesday. The pool and pool bar have also been closed until further notice.

John Ferrucci at the Silver Slipper told WLOX the casino made the decision to close the department that required the most manpower so as to avoid having employees drive on flooded roads during severe weather. Ferrucci also said that employees who are arriving to work on Sunday will be staying on property over the next few days.

