Tropical Storm Marco brings tropical downpours through Tuesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We told you last week that the tropics would influence our weather this week, even if there was no direct impact from the tropical systems we've been tracking.

Tropical Storm Marco is making landfall this evening over Southeast Louisiana. Tropical moisture is increasing over our area in the southeasterly wind flow. That’s translating to some heavy storms this afternoon and evening for us. Some of Marco’s rain bands will pass over us tomorrow, bringing dry spills mingled with periods of tropical downpours. The tornado threat with this system will pass well south of us.

Tropical Storm Laura is taking a very different track from what we expected last week. A lot of the shift is the result of the center reforming a couple of times over the weekend as the storm was organizing. The track is essentially parallel what we expected, but it’s outside the forecasts from late last week - that means farther south now and farther west eventually. We will get a steady stream of tropical moisture from Laura on Thursday and Friday as it nears the Louisiana Coast near Lake Charles with winds of at least 105 mph. Any direct impact on us locally is unlikely.

This week is a rain-favored pattern, but that doesn’t mean rain will fall all the time. We will have some dry spells, which will become more common this weekend through Monday. In the mean time, keep the umbrella close. These storms can be heavy and drenching.

