Advertisement

Tropical Storm Marco could still cause hurricane conditions on the Gulf Coast

Tropical Storm Laura is still moving over eastern Cuba while Tropical Storm Marco inches closer to the Louisiana coast.
Tropical Storm Laura is still moving over eastern Cuba while Tropical Storm Marco inches closer to the Louisiana coast.(WTOK)
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Marco was downgraded to a Tropical Storm once again due to sustained winds going 70 miles per hour. However, this is only a 5 mile per hour difference from being classified as a hurricane so life threatening storm surge, heavy rain, and tropical storm force winds could still happen on the U.S. Gulf Coast. Tropical Storm Marco will most likely make landfall tomorrow evening.

Tropical Storm Laura has moved over the eastern side of Cuba and has sustained winds moving 65 miles per hour. The center of the system has move south which could affect its path as it makes its way into the Gulf of Mexico. The path is still uncertain but Laura will most likely make landfall Wednesday early evening.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Marco weakens to tropical storm near Louisiana, Laura over Cuba

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Marco was expected to be approaching the Louisiana shore Monday afternoon before turning westward toward Texas.

Forecast

Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura continue to trek through the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea.

Updated: 5 hours ago
Tropical Storm Laura continues to gain strength as the center of the storm goes through the Caribbean Sea. Hurricane Marco will be making landfall on the coast of Louisiana tomorrow and Laura will follow suit on Wednesday afternoon.

Hurricane

Hurricane Marco moves closer to the Gulf Coast while Tropical Storm Laura gains strength

Updated: 7 hours ago
Hurricane Marco moves through the Gulf of Mexico and continues to gain strength while Tropical Storm Laura moves over the eastern part of Cuba.

Hurricane

Mississippi Power to activate storm center as Hurricane Marco approaches

Updated: 8 hours ago
Mississippi Power will activate its storm center on Monday at 5 a.m. as Hurricane Marco approaches the state, according to the company’s spokesman.

Latest News

Hurricane

Voluntary evacuation issued for low-lying parts of Hancock Co.

Updated: 9 hours ago
The Hancock County Emergency Management Agency, in coordination with the Board of Supervisors and the cities of Bay St. Louis, Diamondhead and Waveland, issued the order beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23.

Hurricane

Gov. Edwards news conference as state prepares for storms Marco, Laura

Updated: 12 hours ago
Watch the press conference live.

Hurricane

Tracking The Tropics: Tropical Storm Marco and Tropical Storm Laura gain strength

Updated: 13 hours ago
Tropical Storm Marco moves closer to the coast of Louisiana, Alabama, and Mississippi. It has gained strength as it has crossed into the gulf of Mexico and is expected to have hurricane conditions by the time it makes landfall tomorrow. Tropical Storm Laura has also gained strength and is currently moving over the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

News

Marinas along Mississippi coast under mandatory evacuation orders

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Pat Peterson
All vessels must leave the marina by sundown Sunday, Aug. 23.

WTOK

Hurricane Watch posted for Mississippi Gulf Coast

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 5:55 PM CDT
|
By Stephen Bowers
A Hurricane Watch has been issued for the Mississippi Gulf Coast and Southeast Louisiana. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the Alabama Coast.

Forecast

Tropical Storm Laura and Tropical Storm Marco continue to gain strength as they approach the Gulf of Mexico

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 3:23 PM CDT
Tropical Storm Laura and Tropical Storm Marco will bring rain and thunderstorms this week.