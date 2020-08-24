Tropical Storm Marco could still cause hurricane conditions on the Gulf Coast

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Marco was downgraded to a Tropical Storm once again due to sustained winds going 70 miles per hour. However, this is only a 5 mile per hour difference from being classified as a hurricane so life threatening storm surge, heavy rain, and tropical storm force winds could still happen on the U.S. Gulf Coast. Tropical Storm Marco will most likely make landfall tomorrow evening.

Tropical Storm Laura has moved over the eastern side of Cuba and has sustained winds moving 65 miles per hour. The center of the system has move south which could affect its path as it makes its way into the Gulf of Mexico. The path is still uncertain but Laura will most likely make landfall Wednesday early evening.

