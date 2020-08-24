Advertisement

Tropical storm threats force Mississippi Aquarium to cancel soft openings

Artist rendering of the Mississippi Aquarium in Gulfport.
Artist rendering of the Mississippi Aquarium in Gulfport.(WTOK)
By Pat Peterson
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WTOK) -The Mississippi Aquarium made a disappointing announcement Monday. Tropical Storms Marco and Laura forced management at the aquarium to cancel this week’s soft opening events.

Here’s the statement from Mississippi Aquarium:

“Mississippi Aquarium keeps the safety of our animals, guests and staff a top priority at all times. We are closely monitoring tropical storms Marco and Laura as they potentially develop into hurricanes in the Gulf.

Due to the threat of inclement weather as soon as Monday morning, Mississippi Aquarium is canceling all soft opening events between August 24 and August 27. We will continue to monitor the latest on both storms and keep our members and guests up to date. Follow us on our social channels for the latest information. 

As we make preparations for the incoming weather, we encourage you to follow the local media outlets for all weather updates as the situation continues to change and follow the recommendations of the local authorities.

Thank you for your understanding and continued support. We could not do this without you and look forward to welcoming you to Mississippi Aquarium on August 29. "

