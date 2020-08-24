Two prison inmates die at Mississippi hospital
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Two inmates at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County died Monday morning at Merit Health Central in Jackson.
The state said Willie Terrell Leflore, 69, was serving a 20-year sentence for sexual battery in DeSoto County. Leflore was sentenced March 19, 2019.
Joseph Whitehead, 45, was convicted of 2nd-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in Washington County. Whitehead was sentenced to 25 years April 4, 2016.
Foul play is not suspected in either case. The cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy.
