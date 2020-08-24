Advertisement

Two prison inmates die at Mississippi hospital

Two inmates housed at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility died Monday.
Two inmates housed at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility died Monday.(WCAX)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Two inmates at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County died Monday morning at Merit Health Central in Jackson.

The state said Willie Terrell Leflore, 69, was serving a 20-year sentence for sexual battery in DeSoto County. Leflore was sentenced March 19, 2019.

Willie Leflore
Willie Leflore(Mississippi Dept. of Corrections)

Joseph Whitehead, 45, was convicted of 2nd-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in Washington County. Whitehead was sentenced to 25 years April 4, 2016.

Joseph Whitehead
Joseph Whitehead(Mississippi Dept. of Corrections)

Foul play is not suspected in either case. The cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy.

