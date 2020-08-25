Advertisement

ADPH: More than 1,900 people have died from COVID-19 as over 110K test positive and more than 44K recover

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(Associated Press)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed 1,959 people statewide have died from COVID-19. There are also 78 probable deaths.

The ADPH reports there have been 110,954 cases of coronavirus in Alabama and there are 6,288 probable cases. There have been 920,989 tests conducted. These numbers are as of Aug. 25.

The state added its most cases in one day on July 23 with 2,110. Alabama had 57 deaths reported on July 22, which was its largest in a 24-hour span.

In the last 14 days, 195,788 people have been tested and 10,710 positive cases have been reported.

Jefferson County has the most cases with 14,729 positives. Mobile County has the second most cases with 11,573 and Montgomery has the third most with 7,477.

COUNTYCASESDEATHS
Choctaw31412
Sumter39219
Marengo61617
Pickens50110
TOTAL182358

The health department also reports 44,684 presumed recoveries in Alabama. Their definition of presumed recovery is if it's been either (a) more than 14 days since a positive test without hospitalization or (b) more than 32 days since a positive test and the patient was hospitalized or if a hospitalization is unknown.

The state reports 12,456 people have been hospitalized since March 13. As of Aug. 19, there were 1,198 COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

Find more statistics at the Alabama Department of Public Health website. You may also view the dashboard by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WTOK

Hurricane Laura strengthening, Texas & Louisiana are bracing for impact

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Stephen Bowers
Rain bands from the leftover of Tropical Storm Marco made our Tuesday on-and-off rainy. Now the rain will ease back for Wednesday and increase again on Thursday and Friday due to Hurricane Laura.

State

Coronavirus in Mississippi: 79,206 cases, 2,315 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Digital
An estimated 62,707 people have recovered from the virus.

State

Dobbs: “If you lose your sense of taste or smell, you almost certainly have coronavirus.”

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
State officials will give an update on the current status of COVID-19 in Mississippi.

Local

Silver Star to reopen this week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
It’s the final phase of reopening for the Pearl River Resort.

Latest News

State

Mississippi Lottery Commission introduces Cash 3 game

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
There are multiple ways to win.

News

Meridian City Council continues work on 2021 budget

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Intisar Faulkner
Budget planning for 2021 continues during Tuesday's City Council meeting

National

Falwell says he’s resigned from Liberty University

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Falwell confirmed his departure in an interview with The Associated Press.

State

Flag commission axes 3 of final flag designs after display at Old Capitol

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jacob Gallant and Reggi Marion
Only two designs remain in the running to be Mississippi's new state flag.

News

Vitalant’s Fall Bash Blood Drive underway in Meridian

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Pat Peterson
The Fall Bash Blood drive runs until 7 p.m. tonight (Tuesday, August 25).

Hurricane

Laura is now a hurricane

Updated: 9 hours ago
NOAA Hurricane Hunters have discovered 75 mph sustained winds within Laura, making it officially a hurricane.