ADPH: More than 1,900 people have died from COVID-19 as over 110K test positive and more than 44K recover

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed 1,959 people statewide have died from COVID-19. There are also 78 probable deaths.

The ADPH reports there have been 110,954 cases of coronavirus in Alabama and there are 6,288 probable cases. There have been 920,989 tests conducted. These numbers are as of Aug. 25.

The state added its most cases in one day on July 23 with 2,110. Alabama had 57 deaths reported on July 22, which was its largest in a 24-hour span.

In the last 14 days, 195,788 people have been tested and 10,710 positive cases have been reported.

Jefferson County has the most cases with 14,729 positives. Mobile County has the second most cases with 11,573 and Montgomery has the third most with 7,477.

COUNTY CASES DEATHS Choctaw 314 12 Sumter 392 19 Marengo 616 17 Pickens 501 10 TOTAL 1823 58

The health department also reports 44,684 presumed recoveries in Alabama. Their definition of presumed recovery is if it's been either (a) more than 14 days since a positive test without hospitalization or (b) more than 32 days since a positive test and the patient was hospitalized or if a hospitalization is unknown.

The state reports 12,456 people have been hospitalized since March 13. As of Aug. 19, there were 1,198 COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

Find more statistics at the Alabama Department of Public Health website. You may also view the dashboard by clicking here.

