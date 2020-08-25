Meridian City Council continues work on 2021 budget

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The budget for the city of Meridian for 2021 is still in the works. During Tuesday’s city council meeting, leaders discussed salaries for both the Meridian fire and police departments.

Last week, the budget for the water department was finalized at $15,206,000, which will increase due to capital programs outlined in the city’s consent decree.

However according to the public works director, the water department is having trouble keeping employees due to low salaries.

Council members discussed shifting funds in the department’s budget to raise employee pay. But CAO Eddie Kelly said most likely that won’t be the case for police officers and firefighters.

“The salaries are going to remain the same pretty much as they were last year. There may be a few increases due to the cost of living. We’re trying to get to a balanced budget; we’re estimating that our annual revenues next year will be around $35 million, and we’re trying to get our budget numbers to $35 million. We’re really close. At the moment we’re about $500,000 out,” said Kelly.

Leaders say they hope to have some money left over that will go toward helping local businesses and projects, like the children’s museum.

The new fiscal year begins October 1st.

