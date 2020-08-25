City of Meridian Arrest Report August 21, 2020
ARREST REPORT
GEORGE LEWIS, 1973
4596 GOODIN RD BELZONI, MS
SHOPLIFTING
SHAMEKIA NORWOOD, 1990
2018 19TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF; WILLFUL TRESPASSING; PETIT LARCENY
DESSARIE M JOHNSON, 1995
7516 C HWY 493 MERIDIAN, MS
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
HENRY PIERCE, 1989
6507 OLD 80W MERIDIAN, MS
DUI REFUSAL
DEANTON J HENLEY, 1986
9259 BUCKMAN AVE APT 4 NORFOLK, VA
DUI REFUSAL
CHASE BRITT, 2002
8934 HILLVIE DR MERIDIAN, MS
DUI OTHER
FELONY ARREST REPORT
SHAMEKIA L NORWOOD, 1990
2018 19TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 20, 2020, at 6:00 AM to August 21, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 7:58 AM on August 20, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 3100 block of 7th Street. Entry was gained through a fence.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 4:30 PM on August 20, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2400 block of Old Marion Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 9:01 AM on August 20, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4600 block of Vally Street. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 11:46 PM on August 20, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 6500 block of Highway 80 West. One structure was struck by gunfire, the case is s currently under investigation.
