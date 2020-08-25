City of Meridian Arrest Report August 21, 2020

GEORGE LEWIS, 1973

4596 GOODIN RD BELZONI, MS

SHOPLIFTING

SHAMEKIA NORWOOD, 1990

2018 19TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

MALICIOUS MISCHIEF; WILLFUL TRESPASSING; PETIT LARCENY

DESSARIE M JOHNSON, 1995

7516 C HWY 493 MERIDIAN, MS

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE

HENRY PIERCE, 1989

6507 OLD 80W MERIDIAN, MS

DUI REFUSAL

DEANTON J HENLEY, 1986

9259 BUCKMAN AVE APT 4 NORFOLK, VA

DUI REFUSAL

CHASE BRITT, 2002

8934 HILLVIE DR MERIDIAN, MS

DUI OTHER

FELONY ARREST REPORT

SHAMEKIA L NORWOOD, 1990

2018 19TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 20, 2020, at 6:00 AM to August 21, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 7:58 AM on August 20, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 3100 block of 7th Street. Entry was gained through a fence.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 4:30 PM on August 20, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2400 block of Old Marion Road. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 9:01 AM on August 20, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4600 block of Vally Street. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 11:46 PM on August 20, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 6500 block of Highway 80 West. One structure was struck by gunfire, the case is s currently under investigation.

