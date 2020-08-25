City of Meridian Arrest Report August 24, 2020

JOSEPH C WATSON, 1999

1515 33RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA; GIVING FALSE INFORMATION

BRITTANY THRASH, 1983

HOMELESS

PETIT LARCENY

DAN W DERRINGTON JR, 1987

4235 MARKSTON DR SOUTHAVEN, MS

DUI

AMBER HARRIS, 1989

2015 MOSBY RD APT M6 MERIDIAN, MS

SIMPLE ASSAULT ON A MINOR

TYQUAN WILLIAMS, 1994

506 FRONT ST APT D4 MERIDIAN, MS

DUI

FRANKIE E PRUITT, 1980

2711 11TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE

RAYMOND JENKINS III, 2000

317 INDIANHEAD RD FT BENNY, GA

DUI

MONDREKA A MARTIN, 1992

4704 PAULDING ST MERIDIAN, MS

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE

GEKOBE JONES, 2002

2616 EDGEWOOD DR MERIDIAN, MS

DUI OTHER; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE

RICHARD PITTMAN, 1968

200 23RD ST APT B24 MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

MARCUS REW, 1981

533 5TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

DUI OTHER; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE

BRIANNA J APRIL, 2001

4589 DIXIE HWY SCHOOL RD TOOMSUBA, MS

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE

LILDERENCE REED, 2001

803 29TH ST APT 722 MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

AMBER L BARRY, 1992

1662 BUNK NEWELL RD MERIDIAN, MS

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE

DENNIS L JASPER, 1983

514 OLD COUNTRY CLUB RD MARION, MS

DUI REFUSAL

LACHACHA PATTON, 1976

2702 11TH ST APT 7 MERIDIAN, MS

SIMPLE ASSAULT

HENRY F HOLLEY JR, 1975

4116 SOUTH ST MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

QUENTIN JONES, 1983

2203 STATE BLVD MERIDIAN, MS

DUI OTHER

BOBBY K NAYLOR, 1977

3202 HIGHLAND AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DUI

RANDY L WALLACE, 1975

351 56TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

FELONY ARREST REPORT

ROBERT D BYRD, 2003

1434 36TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

CAPITAL MURDER ROBERRY - ARMED

MONDREKA A MARTIN, 1992

4704 PAULDING ST MERIDIAN, MS

FELON CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 21, 2020, at 6:00 AM to August 24, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 1:08 AM on August 23, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2100 block of 27th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 4:59 PM on August 21, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1000 block of 24th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 8:30 PM on August 21, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2000 block of Country Club Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 23 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 6 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 1:00 PM on August 23, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of 45th Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 2:20 AM on August 24, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of 42nd Avenue. Two residences were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 2:29 AM on August 24, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of 35th Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

