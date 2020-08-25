City of Meridian Arrest Report August 24, 2020
ARREST REPORT
JOSEPH C WATSON, 1999
1515 33RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA; GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
BRITTANY THRASH, 1983
HOMELESS
PETIT LARCENY
DAN W DERRINGTON JR, 1987
4235 MARKSTON DR SOUTHAVEN, MS
DUI
AMBER HARRIS, 1989
2015 MOSBY RD APT M6 MERIDIAN, MS
SIMPLE ASSAULT ON A MINOR
TYQUAN WILLIAMS, 1994
506 FRONT ST APT D4 MERIDIAN, MS
DUI
FRANKIE E PRUITT, 1980
2711 11TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
RAYMOND JENKINS III, 2000
317 INDIANHEAD RD FT BENNY, GA
DUI
MONDREKA A MARTIN, 1992
4704 PAULDING ST MERIDIAN, MS
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
GEKOBE JONES, 2002
2616 EDGEWOOD DR MERIDIAN, MS
DUI OTHER; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
RICHARD PITTMAN, 1968
200 23RD ST APT B24 MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
MARCUS REW, 1981
533 5TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
DUI OTHER; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
BRIANNA J APRIL, 2001
4589 DIXIE HWY SCHOOL RD TOOMSUBA, MS
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
LILDERENCE REED, 2001
803 29TH ST APT 722 MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
AMBER L BARRY, 1992
1662 BUNK NEWELL RD MERIDIAN, MS
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
DENNIS L JASPER, 1983
514 OLD COUNTRY CLUB RD MARION, MS
DUI REFUSAL
LACHACHA PATTON, 1976
2702 11TH ST APT 7 MERIDIAN, MS
SIMPLE ASSAULT
HENRY F HOLLEY JR, 1975
4116 SOUTH ST MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
QUENTIN JONES, 1983
2203 STATE BLVD MERIDIAN, MS
DUI OTHER
BOBBY K NAYLOR, 1977
3202 HIGHLAND AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DUI
RANDY L WALLACE, 1975
351 56TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
FELONY ARREST REPORT
ROBERT D BYRD, 2003
1434 36TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
CAPITAL MURDER ROBERRY - ARMED
MONDREKA A MARTIN, 1992
4704 PAULDING ST MERIDIAN, MS
FELON CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 21, 2020, at 6:00 AM to August 24, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 1:08 AM on August 23, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2100 block of 27th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 4:59 PM on August 21, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1000 block of 24th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 8:30 PM on August 21, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2000 block of Country Club Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 23 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 6 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 1:00 PM on August 23, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of 45th Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 2:20 AM on August 24, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of 42nd Avenue. Two residences were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 2:29 AM on August 24, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of 35th Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
