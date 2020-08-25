Crimenet 08_24_20

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate William Alvie Grayson.

Grayson is a 53-year-old white male who stands approximately 5′ 9″ in height, weighing 165 pounds.

He is wanted on a probation violation warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he was originally convicted of the crime, felony bad check.

If you know where Grayson can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

