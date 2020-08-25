Advertisement

Crimenet 08_24_20

William Alvie Grayson
William Alvie Grayson(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate William Alvie Grayson.

Grayson is a 53-year-old white male who stands approximately 5′ 9″ in height, weighing 165 pounds.

He is wanted on a probation violation warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he was originally convicted of the crime, felony bad check. 

If you know where Grayson can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

