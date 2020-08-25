Election preview: York mayoral race

YORK, Ala. (WTOK) - Willie Lake was born and raised in Sumter County and hopes to use his military and FDIC experience to serve as the mayor of York.

“The smaller you are, the more challenges you’ll have,” said Lake. “The more that you have a need for a comprehensive plan.”

Lake said if elected, he wants to improve the city in various ways, starting with beautification.

“There’s a lot of blight, no one seems to care,” said Lake. “There’s a lot of lots, vacant lots that have overgrown. Dilapidated buildings, some of them have been here for 30 years.”

28-year Sumter County resident Anthony Taylor said he doesn’t think York has reached its full potential.

“I knew York could be an even better place than what it is today so just by me being a citizen and living in York, I wanted to improve York,” said Taylor.

Taylor is a veteran in food management. He says he wants to reduce the city’s $50 fee for late payments as well as create opportunities for the local youth.

“Once they get out of school they just walk up and down the sidewalks. I feel like if we could give them something to do, they’d be more productive citizens,” said Taylor.

Milan Thomas has lived in Sumter County for 33 years. He faces Lake and Taylor in Tuesday’s election.

“York is not what it used to be, however I do believe with hard work and accountability and support from the citizens, we can get back to where we were and even be better than that,” said Thomas.

Thomas said he believes his experience as city inspector will help him move York forward in several areas.

“I do have ideas for improvement when it comes to our city’s infrastructure which is our streets and buildings, our police department, of course,” said Thomas. “The ability to attract businesses, also the lack of activities for our youth.”

All three candidates are members of the Democratic Party. One of the candidates will have to receive at least 51% of the votes to win outright. If not, there will be a runoff in November.

