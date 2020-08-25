Advertisement

Election preview: York mayoral race

By Brianna Bynum
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK, Ala. (WTOK) - Willie Lake was born and raised in Sumter County and hopes to use his military and FDIC experience to serve as the mayor of York.

“The smaller you are, the more challenges you’ll have,” said Lake. “The more that you have a need for a comprehensive plan.”

Lake said if elected, he wants to improve the city in various ways, starting with beautification.

“There’s a lot of blight, no one seems to care,” said Lake. “There’s a lot of lots, vacant lots that have overgrown. Dilapidated buildings, some of them have been here for 30 years.”

28-year Sumter County resident Anthony Taylor said he doesn’t think York has reached its full potential.

“I knew York could be an even better place than what it is today so just by me being a citizen and living in York, I wanted to improve York,” said Taylor.

Taylor is a veteran in food management. He says he wants to reduce the city’s $50 fee for late payments as well as create opportunities for the local youth.

“Once they get out of school they just walk up and down the sidewalks. I feel like if we could give them something to do, they’d be more productive citizens,” said Taylor.

Milan Thomas has lived in Sumter County for 33 years. He faces Lake and Taylor in Tuesday’s election.

“York is not what it used to be, however I do believe with hard work and accountability and support from the citizens, we can get back to where we were and even be better than that,” said Thomas.

Thomas said he believes his experience as city inspector will help him move York forward in several areas.

“I do have ideas for improvement when it comes to our city’s infrastructure which is our streets and buildings, our police department, of course,” said Thomas. “The ability to attract businesses, also the lack of activities for our youth.”

All three candidates are members of the Democratic Party. One of the candidates will have to receive at least 51% of the votes to win outright. If not, there will be a runoff in November.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man arrested for marijuana, gun at safety checkpoint

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Man arrested for marijuana, gun at safety checkpoint

News

Election preview: York mayoral race

Updated: 52 minutes ago
Election preview: York mayoral race

News

Marco weakened despite being over warm waters. Here’s why.

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Marco weakened despite being over warm waters. Here’s why.

WTOK

Tropical Storm Marco brings tropical downpours through Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Stephen Bowers
We told you last week that the tropics would influence our weather this week, even if there was no direct impact from the tropical systems we've been tracking.

Latest News

News

City leaders prepare for tropical storms

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
Mayor Percy Bland said he expects Meridian to have a number of visitors from the coast taking shelter from the tropical storms.

State

Two prison inmates die at Mississippi hospital

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Foul play is not suspected in either case but autopsies will verify the causes of death.

State

Dr. Birx: If it’s safe to go into Starbucks, it’s safe to wait in line at the polls

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Josh Carter
In an interview with CBN News over the weekend, Dr. Birx discussed topics ranging from the safety of indoor church services, coronavirus vaccinations and the act of voting in November.

Coronavirus

Entire fourth grade class in Mississippi sent to quarantine

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Those affected are now at home and classes are virtual.

News

Man arrested for marijuana, gun at safety checkpoint

Updated: 3 hours ago
A man has been arrested and charged after authorities found a large amount of marijuana inside of his car over the weekend.

Local

Alabama municipal elections set for Tuesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Cities and towns across the state are voting on their leadership for the next 4 years.