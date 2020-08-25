Advertisement

Falwell says he’s resigned from Liberty University

According to Liberty University, Jerry Falwell, Jr. initially agreed to resign from the university but later withdrew his resignation following media reports.
According to Liberty University, Jerry Falwell, Jr. initially agreed to resign from the university but later withdrew his resignation following media reports.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jerry Falwell, Jr., said Tuesday that he has submitted his resignation as head of evangelical Liberty University.

Falwell confirmed his departure in an interview with The Associated Press a day after the school said he had submitted, then rescinded, his resignation.

Falwell stepped down amid conflicting claims about a sexual relationship Falwell’s wife had with a younger business partner. He had already been on a leave of absence after a photo he posted on social media caused an uproar. Falwell is the son of university founder, the late Rev. Jerry Falwell.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

