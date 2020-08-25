Advertisement

Flag commission axes 3 of final flag designs after display at Old Capitol

Two designs remain in the running to be Mississippi's official state flag.
By Jacob Gallant and Reggi Marion
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The five final designs for a new Mississippi state flag were flown outside the Old Capitol Museum in Jackson. All of the designs were turned into real flags and raised on a flagpole Tuesday morning.

After flying them, the commission voted to remove two of the five flags from consideration: the blue and red flag with the state outline, and the blue flag with a magnolia tree. Minutes later, the commission voted to remove the magnolia flag with the white center.

Just two flags now remain in consideration.

One of two flag designs still being considered as Mississippi's new state flag
Each of the designs include “In God We Trust”.

The flag commission will make its final choice Sept. 2.

The winning design will go on ballots in November. If it passes by a majority vote, it will become the official state flag. If not, the process will start over and a design will be put to a vote in November 2021.

