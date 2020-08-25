Hurricane Laura strengthening, Texas & Louisiana are bracing for impact

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Rain bands from the leftover of Tropical Storm Marco made our Tuesday on-and-off rainy. Now the rain will ease back for Wednesday and increase again on Thursday and Friday due to Hurricane Laura.

Hurricane Laura

Hurricane Laura is strengthening over the Gulf of Mexico and making tracks toward the coast of Texas and Louisiana. Hurricane Warnings have been posted for the Upper Texas Gulf Coast and the Southwest Louisiana Coast and include areas around the fourth largest city and fifth largest metropolitan area in the US: Houston and the Galveston Bay Area. Evacuations have already been ordered for the barrier islands including Galveston. Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall near the Texas-Louisiana state line late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning with winds of at least 115 mph. That would be powerful and dangerous category three hurricane.

Impacts From Laura Near Landfall

Impacts can be far reaching. Closest to the center will be the most destructive wind and the devastating storm surge. The risk for some storm surge and occasional tornadoes will extend far from the center to as far away as the Mississippi River. Storm surge flooding of 1-3 feet is even possible along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Additionally, the rip current threat is extremely high, making the Gulf waters dangerous for swimming from Texas to Florida, including areas around Biloxi, Mobile, Gulf Shores, Pensacola, Destin, and Panama City. Avoid the water. It’s too dangerous to chance.

Laura’s Influence In East Mississippi & West Alabama

The main influence we will experience locally is heavy rain rainfall. The rain from Marco’s leftovers will diminish tonight and leave us mostly cloudy. The low temperature by morning will be near 74 degrees. Wednesday will be partly-to-mostly cloudy with a few showers and heavy storms. The high temperature will be near 93 degrees.

Rain will increase late Thursday and especially Friday across East Mississippi and West Alabama as Hurricane Laura passes west of us and then north of us. The rain will begin to diminish on Saturday and Sunday, but leftover tropical moisture and daytime heating will keep a chance for scattered to widespread showers and heavy storms in our forecast into next week.

