Lauderdale County School District host inaugural volleyball game

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Lauderdale County School District held its inaugural volleyball game Monday night, with West Lauderdale High School facing off against Clarkdale.

The first night of competition was a little different then they expected due to the executive orders by the governor. Each player was allowed two guests and everyone was required to wear masks unless they were on the court playing.

West Lauderdale was able to pick up the win of the season and the first in district history.

