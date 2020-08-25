Advertisement

Lauderdale County School District host inaugural volleyball game

Clarkdale faces off against West Lauderdale in the district first every volleyball game.
Clarkdale faces off against West Lauderdale in the district first every volleyball game.(Travis Pettis)
By Travis Pettis
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Lauderdale County School District held its inaugural volleyball game Monday night, with West Lauderdale High School facing off against Clarkdale.

The first night of competition was a little different then they expected due to the executive orders by the governor. Each player was allowed two guests and everyone was required to wear masks unless they were on the court playing.

West Lauderdale was able to pick up the win of the season and the first in district history.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Sports 10pm - August 24, 2020

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Sports 10pm - August 24, 2020

Sports

On Kobe Bryant Day, Lakers dominate Blazers 135-115

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Lakers dominated the Portland Trail Blazers to take a 3-1 advantage in their playoff series with a 135-115 victory.

National

AP Top 25: Clemson No. 1, followed by Ohio State, Alabama

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Ohio State (1,504 points) was a close No. 2 behind Trevor Lawrence and Clemson (1,520), which starts atop the rankings for the second straight season. The Tigers beat the Buckeyes in a thrilling College Football Playoff semifinal last season.

Sports

Sideline View by Dale McKee

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Hall
Dale McKee with his weekly take on the local, regional and national sports scene

Latest News

News

Quitman football team in quarantine after positive COVID-19 result

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 9:04 PM CDT
As schools across the state resume athletics, the Quitman football team has been sidelined.

Sports

Harvick dominates at Dover for 7th Cup victory of the season

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 8:31 PM CDT
|
By DAN GELSTON
A day after Hamlin’s victory, Harvick regained the Cup Series lead with his seventh, dominating Sunday at Dover International Speedway.

Sports

NFL positive COVID-19 tests from NJ lab could be false

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 8:20 PM CDT
|
By BARRY WILNER
The NFL revealed Sunday that several positive COVID-19 tests were found a day earlier by one of its testing partners.

Sports

Doncic beats buzzer with long 3, Mavs beat Clippers in OT

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 8:10 PM CDT
Doncic’s deep shot at the buzzer capped a triple-double and the short-handed Dallas Mavericks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 135-133 in overtime Sunday to even the playoff series at two games apiece.

Sports

Hamlin holds off JGR teammate Truex for 1st Dover victory

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 11:12 PM CDT
|
By DAN GELSTON
Denny Hamlin crossed Dover off the meager list of tracks where he had yet to win and turned his ambitions toward one more goal he’d like to scratch off the docket.

Sports

High school football scores: Aug. 21, 2020

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 3:09 PM CDT
Scores from week 1 of the 2020 high school football season