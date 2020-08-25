Advertisement

Laura is now a hurricane

Hurricane Laura 7 a.m. Aug 25
Hurricane Laura 7 a.m. Aug 25(WTOK)
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - NOAA Hurricane Hunters have discovered 75 mph sustained winds within Laura, making it officially a hurricane. Hurricane Laura is over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico and will be free to strengthen over the next couple of days.

Laura is expected to reach category 2 strength by Wednesday afternoon and head towards the northwestern Gulf of Mexico. The storm is expected to reach major hurricane status before making landfall near the Louisiana and Texas state line late Wednesday/early Thursday. As of now, winds are forecast to be at 115 mph at landfall

The storm should be far enough away from east Mississippi and west Alabama where we shouldn’t see any major impacts. The high wind, flash flooding, and tornado threat looks to stay to the west of our area at this time. There is still time for things to change, but it looks like our area will be in good shape.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - August 25th, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - August 25th, 2020

Weather

Periods of rain likely for our Tuesday.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
We look to see periods of rain on our Tuesday thanks to the remnants of Tropical Storm Marco. Rain chances will stay on the higher side for the rest of the week as the center of Laura stays well to the west of our area at landfall.

WTOK

Tropical Storm Laura enters the Gulf, Marco now a tropical depression

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Stephen Bowers
Tropical Storm Marco has been downgraded to a tropical depression, and Tropical Storm Laura has entered the Gulf of Mexico.

Weather

Weather - August 24, 2020

Updated: 13 hours ago
Weather - August 24, 2020

Latest News

WTOK

Tropical Storm Marco brings tropical downpours through Tuesday

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Stephen Bowers
We told you last week that the tropics would influence our weather this week, even if there was no direct impact from the tropical systems we've been tracking.

News

Marco weakened despite being over warm waters. Here’s why.

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
Wind shear helped to weaken Marco before it even got to land.

Hurricane

Mississippi hopeful of dodging tropical bullets

Updated: 20 hours ago
Marco is falling apart in the Gulf of Mexico while Laura picks up strength

News

Mississippi deploys wildland firefighters to Colorado

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Pat Peterson
20 wildland firefighters from Mississippi will help battle the massive wildfires in Colorado.

Hurricane

President approves disaster declaration for Mississippi

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
FEMA announced Monday that federal emergency aid has been authorized for Mississippi by President Trump for areas affected by Tropical Storms Marco and Laura.

News

Tropical storm threats force Mississippi Aquarium to cancel soft openings

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Pat Peterson
Soft openings planned at the Mississippi Aquarium in Gulfport this week were cancelled Monday because of two tropical storm threats.