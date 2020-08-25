Laura is now a hurricane

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - NOAA Hurricane Hunters have discovered 75 mph sustained winds within Laura, making it officially a hurricane. Hurricane Laura is over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico and will be free to strengthen over the next couple of days.

Laura is expected to reach category 2 strength by Wednesday afternoon and head towards the northwestern Gulf of Mexico. The storm is expected to reach major hurricane status before making landfall near the Louisiana and Texas state line late Wednesday/early Thursday. As of now, winds are forecast to be at 115 mph at landfall

The storm should be far enough away from east Mississippi and west Alabama where we shouldn’t see any major impacts. The high wind, flash flooding, and tornado threat looks to stay to the west of our area at this time. There is still time for things to change, but it looks like our area will be in good shape.

