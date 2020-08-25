Advertisement

Livingston’s mayoral election

Thomas Tartt and Mei Davis.
Thomas Tartt and Mei Davis.(WTOK)
By Brianna Bynum
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - Mei Davis and 40-year incumbent Thomas Tartt hope to win Tuesday’s mayoral election in Livingston.

Tartt has served as mayor since 1980. He said he wants to be able to continue to lead the city, citing new businesses coming to town, including a hotel and health clinic.

“If people look back at what we’ve done in the past, they know what they’re going to get in the future. I’ve always prided myself in being very open,” said Tartt.

Davis, a graduate of the University of West Alabama, said her interaction with city leaders about a sewage pipe issue in her backyard led to her decision to run for mayor.

“West Alabama is a diamond in the rough but we need help; we really do,” said Davis. “We need to hire a full-time grant writer. We need to get the USDA involved.”

City leaders say they believe the rain caused many voters to stay home. Out of over 2100 voters, only 350 had cast their ballots as of 2:30 p.m. The polls are open until 7 p.m.

Newscenter 11 is covering municipal elections in Livingston, York, Lisman, Gilbertown and Demopolis.

