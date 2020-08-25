Mississippi Lottery Commission introduces Cash 3 game

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Lottery Corporation will introduce its third draw-style game, Cash 3, on Tuesday, September 1. Tickets will be available for purchase in approved lottery retailers, starting at 5 a.m.

MLC President Tom Shaheen said the game has been available in other states but will be new to some in Mississippi.

Players may choose a favorite three-digit number (from 000-999), such as 123, or choose the quick-pick option, which permits the terminal to randomly select their numbers.

Players also have the choice of eight different play types including a unique “1-OFF” option where players can win a prize if any one digit in their number is off by one number up or one number down. For example, if 476 is drawn and the player has selected the “1-OFF” option, they can win a prize if their number is 376, 576, 466, 486, 475 or 477.

A step-by-step video of how-to-play can be found on the MLC website.

"Players enjoy this game because of so many ways to play and win," said Shaheen. "Regardless of how many people play or how many people win, the set prize amounts are the same."

Ticket prices are $.50 to $1. Players also have the multi-draw option, similar to Powerball® and Mega Millions®. Depending on play-type, prizes range from $36 to $500. The highest prize for a $1 play is $500.

Winning numbers are posted at mslotteryhome.com at approximately 9:50 p.m. Central Standard Time.

Players may redeem winning tickets at approved retailers or the MLC headquarters.

