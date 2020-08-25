Advertisement

Mississippi Lottery Commission introduces Cash 3 game

Cash 3 draw-style game starts in Mississippi Sept. 1
Cash 3 draw-style game starts in Mississippi Sept. 1(Mississippi Lottery Commission)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Lottery Corporation will introduce its third draw-style game, Cash 3, on Tuesday, September 1. Tickets will be available for purchase in approved lottery retailers, starting at 5 a.m.

MLC President Tom Shaheen said the game has been available in other states but will be new to some in Mississippi.

Players may choose a favorite three-digit number (from 000-999), such as 123, or choose the quick-pick option, which permits the terminal to randomly select their numbers.

Players also have the choice of eight different play types including a unique “1-OFF” option where players can win a prize if any one digit in their number is off by one number up or one number down. For example, if 476 is drawn and the player has selected the “1-OFF” option, they can win a prize if their number is 376, 576, 466, 486, 475 or 477.

A step-by-step video of how-to-play can be found on the MLC website.

"Players enjoy this game because of so many ways to play and win," said Shaheen. "Regardless of how many people play or how many people win, the set prize amounts are the same."

Ticket prices are $.50 to $1. Players also have the multi-draw option, similar to Powerball® and Mega Millions®. Depending on play-type, prizes range from $36 to $500. The highest prize for a $1 play is $500.

Winning numbers are posted at mslotteryhome.com at approximately 9:50 p.m. Central Standard Time.

Players may redeem winning tickets at approved retailers or the MLC headquarters.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Silver Star to reopen this week

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
It’s the final phase of reopening for the Pearl River Resort.

News

Meridian City Council continues work on 2021 budget

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Intisar Faulkner
Budget planning for 2021 continues during Tuesday's City Council meeting

National

Falwell says he’s resigned from Liberty University

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Falwell confirmed his departure in an interview with The Associated Press.

State

Flag commission axes 3 of final flag designs after display at Old Capitol

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jacob Gallant and Reggi Marion
Only two designs remain in the running to be Mississippi's new state flag.

Latest News

News

Vitalant’s Fall Bash Blood Drive underway in Meridian

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Pat Peterson
The Fall Bash Blood drive runs until 7 p.m. tonight (Tuesday, August 25).

Hurricane

Laura is now a hurricane

Updated: 6 hours ago
NOAA Hurricane Hunters have discovered 75 mph sustained winds within Laura, making it officially a hurricane.

Weather Forecast

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - August 25th, 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - August 25th, 2020

Weather

Periods of rain likely for Tuesday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
We look to see periods of rain on our Tuesday thanks to the remnants of Tropical Storm Marco. Rain chances will stay on the higher side for the rest of the week as the center of Laura stays well to the west of our area at landfall.

News

City leaders prepare for tropical storms

Updated: 13 hours ago
City leaders prepare for tropical storms

News

Man arrested for marijuana, gun at safety checkpoint

Updated: 18 hours ago
Man arrested for marijuana, gun at safety checkpoint