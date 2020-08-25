Advertisement

North Forrest football cancels 2020 season, local teams affected

(WTVG)
By Alexis Hughes
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - With the start of the high school football season for Mississippi public schools quickly approaching, North Forrest High School made the decision on Monday evening to cancel the 2020 varsity football season.

According to Eagles head coach Anthony Dillon, the decision was made due to COVID-19 concerns and unforeseen circumstances.

North Forrest competes in Region 8-2A and made the playoffs last season before being knocked out in the first round by Wesson.

The Eagles were scheduled to open up the season at home hosting Newton for a non-division game. They were also scheduled to host Southeast Lauderdale on Sept. 18.

