Advertisement

Periods of rain likely for our Tuesday.

Tuesday Rain
Tuesday Rain(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:40 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Tuesday! We look to see periods of rain on our Tuesday thanks to the remnants of Tropical Storm Marco. Rain chances will stay on the higher side for the rest of the week as the center of Laura stays well to the west of our area at landfall. The rain will come in waves on our Tuesday, so be sure to keep that rain gear handy. Temperatures will climb into the upper-80s, but some spots will be cooler depending on how much rain you see. Localized flash flooding will be possible on our Tuesday, so be sure to use caution on the roads. No widespread impacts are expected. Rain will start to taper off once the sun sets, and we look to see mostly cloudy skies overnight. Morning lows by Wednesday will be in the low-70s.

We’ll see a chance of scattered showers and storms on our Wednesday with highs in the low-90s. Laura looks to make landfall in southeast Texas/southwest Louisiana late Wednesday night/early Thursday morning. It will be far enough west from our area that we won’t see any major impacts from the storm. We could see higher than usual rain chances to close out the work week, but flash flooding and tornadoes do not look to be an issue at this time. Any shift of the track to the east will still have to be monitored closely.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Weather - August 24, 2020

Updated: 11 hours ago
Weather - August 24, 2020

WTOK

Tropical Storm Marco brings tropical downpours through Tuesday

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Stephen Bowers
We told you last week that the tropics would influence our weather this week, even if there was no direct impact from the tropical systems we've been tracking.

News

Mississippi deploys wildland firefighters to Colorado

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Pat Peterson
20 wildland firefighters from Mississippi will help battle the massive wildfires in Colorado.

Hurricane

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - August 24th, 2020

Updated: 21 hours ago
Keeping an Eye Out On The tropics

Latest News

Hurricane

Tropical Storm Marco could still cause hurricane conditions on the Gulf Coast

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 11:09 PM CDT
Tropical Storm Marco has been downgraded once again and Tropical Storm Laura is gaining strength as it crosses over Cuba and into the Caribbean Sea.

Forecast

Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura continue to trek through the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea.

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 7:20 PM CDT
Tropical Storm Laura continues to gain strength as the center of the storm goes through the Caribbean Sea. Hurricane Marco will be making landfall on the coast of Louisiana tomorrow and Laura will follow suit on Wednesday afternoon.

Hurricane

Hurricane Marco moves closer to the Gulf Coast while Tropical Storm Laura gains strength

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT
Hurricane Marco moves through the Gulf of Mexico and continues to gain strength while Tropical Storm Laura moves over the eastern part of Cuba.

Hurricane

Tracking The Tropics: Tropical Storm Marco and Tropical Storm Laura gain strength

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 10:42 AM CDT
Tropical Storm Marco moves closer to the coast of Louisiana, Alabama, and Mississippi. It has gained strength as it has crossed into the gulf of Mexico and is expected to have hurricane conditions by the time it makes landfall tomorrow. Tropical Storm Laura has also gained strength and is currently moving over the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Forecast

Tropical Storm Laura and Tropical Storm Marco continue to gain strength as they approach the Gulf of Mexico

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 3:23 PM CDT
Tropical Storm Laura and Tropical Storm Marco will bring rain and thunderstorms this week.

Hurricane

Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Marco and Tropical Storm Laura update

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 1:48 PM CDT
Tropical Storm Laura still has an uncertain track but it is also predicted to intensify over the Gulf of Mexico. Tropical Storm Marco is also intensifying and it will most likely become a hurricane once going over the Gulf of Mexico.