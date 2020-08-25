Periods of rain likely for our Tuesday.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Tuesday! We look to see periods of rain on our Tuesday thanks to the remnants of Tropical Storm Marco. Rain chances will stay on the higher side for the rest of the week as the center of Laura stays well to the west of our area at landfall. The rain will come in waves on our Tuesday, so be sure to keep that rain gear handy. Temperatures will climb into the upper-80s, but some spots will be cooler depending on how much rain you see. Localized flash flooding will be possible on our Tuesday, so be sure to use caution on the roads. No widespread impacts are expected. Rain will start to taper off once the sun sets, and we look to see mostly cloudy skies overnight. Morning lows by Wednesday will be in the low-70s.

We’ll see a chance of scattered showers and storms on our Wednesday with highs in the low-90s. Laura looks to make landfall in southeast Texas/southwest Louisiana late Wednesday night/early Thursday morning. It will be far enough west from our area that we won’t see any major impacts from the storm. We could see higher than usual rain chances to close out the work week, but flash flooding and tornadoes do not look to be an issue at this time. Any shift of the track to the east will still have to be monitored closely.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.