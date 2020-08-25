Advertisement

Police search for suspect, new arrest made in capital murder case

Ladarious Fowler, wanted for deadly shooting.
Ladarious Fowler, wanted for deadly shooting.(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A new suspect is in custody and another man is on the run in connection with a deadly armed robbery on Old Marion Rd. in July.

Meridian police say they are searching for Ladarious Fowler for his involvement in the case.

Authorities say they originally arrested the wrong man. Sedricious Wallace had been charged with capital murder and armed robbery, but he has since been exonerated of all charges.

Police arrested 17-year-old Robert Byrd Aug. 21 when he turned himself in voluntarily. He has been charged with capital murder and armed robbery.

“The first suspect (Byrd) came in and turned himself in. He gave a description of what took place during the incident. He pretty much said Wallace had nothing to do with it,” Officer Rachel McCord said.

Bond Mansour, 22, died in the July 28 shooting. Police say Mansour and his cousin were in Meridian for a golf tournament when they met with someone they had been talking to on Snapchat.

Police say the cousins met two people in the middle of Old Marion Rd. to buy a watch. During the meeting, one suspect pulled a gun on the cousins. Police say Mansour wrestled with the suspect and that’s when he was shot.

“He gave descriptive details about what took place during the incident. We still have one suspect that’s at large,” McCord said.

Police say Ladarious Fowler is wanted in the case. A picture provided by the Meridian Police Department shows Fowler with a handgun and what appears to be an AR-15 style rifle.

“He is considered armed and dangerous. If you come into contact with him or know his whereabouts, you are asked to call Crimestoppers. Anyone that is helping or hiding him will be charged also,” McCord added.

If you know where Ladarious Fowler can be located, call the East Mississippi Crimestoppers line at 855-485-8477.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WTOK

Hurricane Laura strengthening, Texas & Louisiana are bracing for impact

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Stephen Bowers
Rain bands from the leftover of Tropical Storm Marco made our Tuesday on-and-off rainy. Now the rain will ease back for Wednesday and increase again on Thursday and Friday due to Hurricane Laura.

State

ADPH: More than 1,900 people have died from COVID-19 as over 110K test positive and more than 44K recover

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
The health department also reports 44,684 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

State

Coronavirus in Mississippi: 79,206 cases, 2,315 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Digital
An estimated 62,707 people have recovered from the virus.

State

Dobbs: “If you lose your sense of taste or smell, you almost certainly have coronavirus.”

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
State officials will give an update on the current status of COVID-19 in Mississippi.

Latest News

Local

Silver Star to reopen this week

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
It’s the final phase of reopening for the Pearl River Resort.

State

Mississippi Lottery Commission introduces Cash 3 game

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
There are multiple ways to win.

News

Meridian City Council continues work on 2021 budget

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Intisar Faulkner
Budget planning for 2021 continues during Tuesday's City Council meeting

National

Falwell says he’s resigned from Liberty University

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Falwell confirmed his departure in an interview with The Associated Press.

State

Flag commission axes 3 of final flag designs after display at Old Capitol

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jacob Gallant and Reggi Marion
Only two designs remain in the running to be Mississippi's new state flag.

News

Vitalant’s Fall Bash Blood Drive underway in Meridian

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Pat Peterson
The Fall Bash Blood drive runs until 7 p.m. tonight (Tuesday, August 25).