Police search for suspect, new arrest made in capital murder case

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A new suspect is in custody and another man is on the run in connection with a deadly armed robbery on Old Marion Rd. in July.

Meridian police say they are searching for Ladarious Fowler for his involvement in the case.

Authorities say they originally arrested the wrong man. Sedricious Wallace had been charged with capital murder and armed robbery, but he has since been exonerated of all charges.

Police arrested 17-year-old Robert Byrd Aug. 21 when he turned himself in voluntarily. He has been charged with capital murder and armed robbery.

“The first suspect (Byrd) came in and turned himself in. He gave a description of what took place during the incident. He pretty much said Wallace had nothing to do with it,” Officer Rachel McCord said.

Bond Mansour, 22, died in the July 28 shooting. Police say Mansour and his cousin were in Meridian for a golf tournament when they met with someone they had been talking to on Snapchat.

Police say the cousins met two people in the middle of Old Marion Rd. to buy a watch. During the meeting, one suspect pulled a gun on the cousins. Police say Mansour wrestled with the suspect and that’s when he was shot.

“He gave descriptive details about what took place during the incident. We still have one suspect that’s at large,” McCord said.

Police say Ladarious Fowler is wanted in the case. A picture provided by the Meridian Police Department shows Fowler with a handgun and what appears to be an AR-15 style rifle.

“He is considered armed and dangerous. If you come into contact with him or know his whereabouts, you are asked to call Crimestoppers. Anyone that is helping or hiding him will be charged also,” McCord added.

If you know where Ladarious Fowler can be located, call the East Mississippi Crimestoppers line at 855-485-8477.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.