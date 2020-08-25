Advertisement

Theodore “Ted” Y. Devalcourt

By Letisha Young
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
A Memorial service for Theodore “Ted” Y. Devalcourt, 77, will be held later. Mr. Devalcourt passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at Rush Hospital.  Stephens Funeral Home has been entrusted with his arrangements.

Ted was retired after 20 years with Structural Steel where he was a plant supervisor. He was a proud veteran of The United States Marine Corps, was a member of the Gideon’s International and very active in his church.

He is survived by his spouse of 59 years, JoAnn Devalcourt; children Ricky Devalcourt, Donnie Devalcourt (Kathe), Kevin Devalcourt (Helen) and Sheila Boudreaux (Bill); 13 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren and his siblings Jane Burleigh, Carolyn Devalcourt, Patricia Gonzales and Maxine Hukins.

He was preceded in death by his parents Carl and Rena Devalcourt as well as 3 siblings, David Devalcourt, Carl Devalcourt Jr., and Christine Devalcourt.

Friends are invited to sign the online register at www.stephensfunerals.com.

Stephens Funeral Home

