Tropical Storm Laura enters the Gulf, Marco now a tropical depression

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tropical Storm Marco made landfall over Southeast Louisiana near the Mouth of the Mississippi River around 6 PM CDT Monday. Winds were gusty near the storm’s center, but the bulk of the rain blew northeastward away from the center and fell across Mississippi, Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle.

Waves of rain will continue through Tuesday across East Mississippi and West Alabama with occasional dry breaks. Tropical Depression Marco is expected to drift westward along the Louisiana Coast and weaken through Tuesday.

Tropical Storm Marco was downgraded to a tropical depression Monday evening. (WTOK)

Tropical Storm Laura crossed Cuba and entered the southeastern Gulf of Mexico Monday evening. The latest forecast indicates Laura will become a hurricane by Tuesday morning. It will steadily strengthen as it tracks toward the northwestern Gulf Coast.

The latest forecasts indicate landfall will occur near the Texas-Louisiana state line late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning. The official forecast shows Laura strengthening to a category two hurricane with 110 mph winds by landfall. A stronger hurricane is possible, especially if Laura undergoes rapid intensification over the central Gulf of Mexico, which is an area historically favored for fast-strengthening tropical storms and hurricanes.

Tropical Storm Laura entered the southeastern Gulf of Mexico Monday evening and is expected to strengthen steadily, possibly becoming a category three hurricane by landfall. (WTOK)

