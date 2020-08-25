Vitalant’s Fall Bash Blood Drive underway in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Vitalant’s annual Fall Bash Blood drive is today (Tuesday, August 25th) in Meridian.

The blood drive is at the Knights of Columbus on Highway 19 North in Meridian from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

There is an urgent need for blood donations this time of the year and the need is even greater now because of COVID-19.

“We’re not going to be able to conduct blood drives at schools like we have in the past into this school year,” said Mitzi Breaux, who is Vitalant’s marketing & communications. “30% of the blood supply comes from our schools when schools are in session, so this blood drive is going to be very important to collect donations that we would typically collect at schools.”

There will be food and prizes for blood donors at the event.

“Through this pandemic, the need for blood has not stopped,” said Breaux. “There are patients who rely on blood transfusions every 2 seconds of every single day of the year, whether or not we have a pandemic.”

