Gov. Reeves’ news conference

Gov. Tate Reeves(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Gov. Tate Reeves says the fight against COVID-19 in Mississippi continues. Numbers of cases appear to have flattened, with 801 cases reported Tuesday, similar to the number reported one week ago. He says hospitalizations and the numbers of patients on ventilators has declined.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said 926 people were tested last week at a 3-day event held in conjunction with the Mississippi band of Choctaw Indians. He said 36 tested positive but had no symptoms.

Among the Choctaw population, 338 people were tested and 14 had active infection.

There were 144 new teacher cases of COVID-19 and 292 new student cases. Now a total of 584 teachers are quarantined, along with 3,913 students.

“If you lose your sense of taste or smell, you almost certainly have COVID-19,” said Dobbs, noting he has never said that previously. He advised people in this category to call their doctor when they notice this condition.

Gov. Reeves also said Tuesday that Laura is expected to come ashore along the Louisiana-Texas border and take a right turn so significant rainfall is expected in north Mississippi.

State Emergency Management Director Greg Michel emphasized the dangers of flooding from heavy rain expected. So far, no other tropical waves are out there after this one.

