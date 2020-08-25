Advertisement

William R. Sciple

William R. Sciple
By Letisha Young
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Graveside services for William R. Sciple will be Thursday at 11:00 am at Chamberlain Cemetery, in Preston, MS. Bro. Jerry Bishop will be officiating. Stephens Funeral Home has been entrusted with his arrangements.

Mr. Sciple, 65, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020, at Baptist Golden Triangle in Columbus. He last worked as a heavy equipment operator but before that he worked as an electrician offshore on the oil rigs.

He is survived by his children Kandi Mitchell, Shannon Sciple and Chip Sciple; his brother Ralph Sciple; his father Jerry W. Sciple and numerous grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother Martha Sciple.

Friends may sign the online register at www.stephensfunerals.com.

Stephens Funeral Home

Latest News

Obits

Theodore “Ted” Y. Devalcourt

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Letisha Young
Theodore “Ted” Y. Devalcourt

Obits

Mr. Felix Harris

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Letisha Young
Felix Harris

Obits

Mr. Elmore Anthony

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Letisha Young
Elmore Anthony

Obits

Mr. Jabari Clayton

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Letisha Young
Jabari Clayton

Latest News

Obits

Charles L. Jones

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:58 PM CDT
|
By Letisha Young
Charles L. Jones

Obits

Mr. Glen Walker Bridges

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT
|
By Letisha Young
Glen Walker Bridges

Obits

Mrs. Alice Bailey

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:44 PM CDT
|
By Letisha Young
Alice Bailey

Obits

Mrs. Frances Elaine Conner

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:37 PM CDT
|
By Letisha Young
Frances Elaine Conner

Obits

Mr. Rico Terrell Lynch

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT
|
By Letisha Young
Rico Terrell Lynch

Obits

Mrs. Mary Inez Shelton Smith

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 1:20 PM CDT
|
By Letisha Young
Mary Inez Shelton Smith