Graveside services for William R. Sciple will be Thursday at 11:00 am at Chamberlain Cemetery, in Preston, MS. Bro. Jerry Bishop will be officiating. Stephens Funeral Home has been entrusted with his arrangements.

Mr. Sciple, 65, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020, at Baptist Golden Triangle in Columbus. He last worked as a heavy equipment operator but before that he worked as an electrician offshore on the oil rigs.

He is survived by his children Kandi Mitchell, Shannon Sciple and Chip Sciple; his brother Ralph Sciple; his father Jerry W. Sciple and numerous grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother Martha Sciple.

