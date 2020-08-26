Bell rings 100 times to honor 19th Amendment

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Wednesday marks the 100th anniversary of the certification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

The amendment granted women the right to vote. The bell at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Meridian rang 100 times to commemorate this historic anniversary.

“The church always rings the bells for the glory of God. The fact that this is the anniversary of the women’s right to vote is particularly important, especially in this year when we will elect a president,” said Tom Zettler, a member of St. Patrick Church.

Ruth Jones with the National Women’s History Alliance helped organize the event and says people should also think about other women’s rights issues.

“We are just very happy today that we finally have women that are just doing all kinds of things; of course, we still have a long way to go, especially in terms of salary.”

Mississippi did not officially ratify the 19th Amendment until March 1984.

