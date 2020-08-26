Advertisement

Coronavirus in Alabama: 7,128 deaths, over 112K cases

Covid-19
Covid-19(Graytv)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports a total of 112,126 cases in the state with 7,128 probable cases since the pandemic began. There have been 48,028 presumed recoveries.

So far there are 1,965 confirmed deaths as of Aug. 26, with 80 deaths likely due to COVID-19.

Here is a look at numbers from a 4-county region of west Alabama:

COUNTYCASESDEATHS
Choctaw31512
Sumter39319
Marengo62117
Pickens50810
TOTAL183758

View specific data in the dashboard here.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

US officials: No signs of foreign targeting of mail-in vote

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. officials say they have no intelligence to suggest that foreign countries are working to undermine mail-in voting.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Mississippi: 80,110 cases, 2,373 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Digital
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 904 new cases and 58 new deaths Wednesday.

Coronavirus

Officials change virus testing advice, bewildering experts

Updated: 2 hours ago
U.S. health officials have sparked a wave of confusion after posting guidelines that coronavirus testing is not necessary for people who have been in close contact with infected people.

National Politics

Bundy arrested at Idaho Statehouse for second time in 2 days

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Anti-government activist Ammon Bundy was arrested Wednesday for the second time in two days at the Idaho Statehouse.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Moscow announces advanced trials for new COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The mayor of Moscow invited residents Wednesday to join trials of a coronavirus vaccine that Russia approved for use earlier this month in what officials described as a breakthrough on par with the Soviet Union’s launch of the world’s first satellite in 1957.

National

IRS to send out checks to 50,000 people after error

Updated: 8 hours ago
The agency identified the error and is set to issue the catch-up payments in early-to-mid-September.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 lockdowns blocked flu in some places but fall looms

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Winter is ending in the Southern Hemisphere and country after country -- South Africa, Australia, Argentina -- had a surprise: Their steps against COVID-19 also apparently blocked the flu.

National

Hong Kong man first to be reinfected with COVID-19, researchers say

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
The 33-year-old man's immune system seemed to recognize the virus, and he was asymptomatic. It's not clear if that would be the case for everyone.

National Politics

Republican National Convention day 2 wrap

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
Day two of the Republican National Convention features Melania Trump and Mike Pompeo

National Politics

Melania Trump to take center stage at RNC

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
First Lady Melania Trump to take spotlight on second night of GOP convention