Coronavirus in Alabama: 7,128 deaths, over 112K cases

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports a total of 112,126 cases in the state with 7,128 probable cases since the pandemic began. There have been 48,028 presumed recoveries.

So far there are 1,965 confirmed deaths as of Aug. 26, with 80 deaths likely due to COVID-19.

Here is a look at numbers from a 4-county region of west Alabama:

COUNTY CASES DEATHS Choctaw 315 12 Sumter 393 19 Marengo 621 17 Pickens 508 10 TOTAL 1837 58

View specific data in the dashboard here.

