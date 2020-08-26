Demopolis voters unseat incumbent mayor, runoffs set

DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WTOK) - Demopolis is on its way to electing a new mayor after incumbent, John Laney, placed third in a 4-candidate race Tuesday.

Aliquippa Allen led the voting with 901 votes. Woody Collins placed second with 878. The two will have a runoff Oct. 6. Laney got 239 votes and Andy Renner received 200.

There will be a runoff as well in Demopolis’ District 3 for council. T’Keisha Chandler and David McCants placed first and second with 147 votes and 135 votes, respectively. James Keeley received 50 votes.

In District 4, Bill Meador defeated Louis Padilla by a 285 to 231 margin.

In District 5 Jim Stanford defeated Cleveland Cole, 336 to 232.

