Advertisement

Demopolis voters unseat incumbent mayor, runoffs set

Demopolis, Ala.
Demopolis, Ala.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WTOK) - Demopolis is on its way to electing a new mayor after incumbent, John Laney, placed third in a 4-candidate race Tuesday.

Aliquippa Allen led the voting with 901 votes. Woody Collins placed second with 878. The two will have a runoff Oct. 6. Laney got 239 votes and Andy Renner received 200.

There will be a runoff as well in Demopolis’ District 3 for council. T’Keisha Chandler and David McCants placed first and second with 147 votes and 135 votes, respectively. James Keeley received 50 votes.

In District 4, Bill Meador defeated Louis Padilla by a 285 to 231 margin.

In District 5 Jim Stanford defeated Cleveland Cole, 336 to 232.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

York elects new mayor, council

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Willie Lake won the 3-person race by a large margin.

Local

Tartt re-elected in Livingston

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Thomas Tartt won his 11th term as mayor.

National

Jerry Falwell resigns from Liberty University amid sex scandal

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Jerry Falwell resigns from Liberty University amid sex scandal.

News

Disappointment and excitement for Alabama delegation with select few attending Charlotte RNC

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Peter Zampa
The Republican National Convention is underway but the pandemic is eliminating the usual sense of togetherness.

Latest News

State

Flag commission axes 3 of final flag designs after display at Old Capitol

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jacob Gallant and Reggi Marion
Only two designs remain in the running to be Mississippi's new state flag.

National

RNC Day 2: Republicans rally behind Trump

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
Republicans seek to flip the Democrats' script with their own pandemic-era convention.

Coronavirus

It's the GOP's turn, as the party kicks off the Republican National Convention

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 8:38 PM CDT
|
It's the GOP's turn, as the party kicks off the Republican National Convention.

Local

Alabama municipal elections set for Tuesday

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 3:57 PM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
Cities and towns across the state are voting on their leadership for the next 4 years.

State

Proposed flag designs to fly at Old Capitol

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 2:54 PM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
Members of the Commission to Redesign the Mississippi State Flag will meet at 10:30 a.m. and raise each flag under consideration on the flagpole.

News

Rep. Michael Guest weighs in on current events

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 7:00 AM CDT
Republican Representative Michael Guest from Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District weighed in on several topics during his recent visit to Meridian.