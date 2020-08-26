For one Louisiana delegate, politics and the pandemic are part of everyday life

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Night three of the Republican National Convention takes place on Wednesday as much of the Louisiana delegation watches along with the rest of Americans – from home. Because of the pandemic just six delegates from each state were invited to in-person festivities in Charlotte, NC this week.

Misti Cordell is one of 40 Louisiana delegates taking in the Republican National Convention from her home. She has come to terms with the fact that she is not in Charlotte for the celebration, because her day job gives her a sense of the gravity of this pandemic.

“I’m disappointed as a first-time delegate that I’m not going to be able to go but I totally get it because this is just what we have to do right now,” said Cordell.

Cordell is a physician liaison at the St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe, LA. She sees the wrath of the coronavirus daily. Cordell is also the president of the Ouachita Parish Women’s Republican Club. She is happy to see her delegation celebrating during convention week, while recognizing the looming threat of COVID-19.

“It gives me a lot of respect for both the political side that’s working to try to make this happen and keep our economy growing and then the health care side that’s trying to balance it too,” said Cordell.

Cordell says her group is holding watch parties while festivities carry on in Charlotte. She agrees with the decision to allow just 336 delegates to participate in the in-person festivities. As for those staying home, she thinks it is up to delegates across the country to keep the party energized in a virtual setting.

“We’re all in this boat together, so I think, if anything, this is an opportunity to bring us closer,” said Cordell.

Delegates who traveled to Charlotte are invited to attend President Trump’s nomination acceptance speech at the White House tomorrow. Misti will be watching from Monroe.

