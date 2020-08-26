Advertisement

Here’s how Mississippi colleges compare to rest of country in COVID-19 cases

Mississippi State University campus(WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The New York Times is collecting data from colleges across America reporting COVID-19 cases as school ramps back up. A number of schools across the country are already reporting hundreds of cases less than a month after students returned to campus.

The most impacted schools include the University of Alabama-Birmingham, University of North Carolina and University of Central Florida, which all report more than 700 cases apiece. Alabama’s top three universities rank in the top five for most cases: UAB, University of Alabama, and Auburn University.

Through August 25, Mississippi’s top universities are approaching 200 cases each. Mississippi State leads the pack with 189 cases. Ole Miss reports 175, and Southern Miss is at 100. No other college in the state is reporting more than 20 cases.

The data includes all cases since the pandemic began, but the majority of clusters in universities have come in August as students returned.

NYT says the information is an under-count because there’s no national tracking system, and each college makes their own rules for how to keep track of cases.

Click here to see how each school stacks up.

