Advertisement

Hurricane Laura continues to strengthen

Hurricane Laura 10 a.m. Aug 26
Hurricane Laura 10 a.m. Aug 26(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The latest (10a.m.) update from the National Hurricane Center has Hurricane Laura as a category 3 hurricane with sustained winds of 125 mph.

Hurricane Laura 10 a.m. Track Aug 26
Hurricane Laura 10 a.m. Track Aug 26(WTOK)

Laura is forecast to continue to intensify and by this evening could have sustained winds as high as 145 mph. It could even make landfall at that intensity.

This is an extremely dangerous storm. Storm surge will be significant for portions of the Texas and Louisiana coastlines, particularly near the state line. Laura will weaken into a tropical storm in northern Louisiana and curve northeastward towards the Ohio River Valley by Friday.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hurricane

Laura now a major hurricane with 115 mph winds

Updated: 2 hours ago
Winds are forecast to increase to 130 mph this afternoon, making Laura a category 4 hurricane.

Weather

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - August 26th, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
Chance of Rain Decreases

Weather

Rain chances decrease on our Wednesday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
Rain chances will decrease a bit on our Wednesday, but higher rain chances will return Thursday and Friday as the center Laura makes its way north and west of our area.

WTOK

Hurricane Laura strengthening faster than expected

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Stephen Bowers
Hurricane Laura organized quickly and began strengthening faster than expected Tuesday evening.

Latest News

Weather

Weather - August 25, 2020

Updated: 15 hours ago
Weather - August 25, 2020

WTOK

Hurricane Laura strengthening, Texas & Louisiana are bracing for impact

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Stephen Bowers
Rain bands from the leftover of Tropical Storm Marco made our Tuesday on-and-off rainy. Now the rain will ease back for Wednesday and increase again on Thursday and Friday due to Hurricane Laura.

Hurricane

Laura is now a hurricane

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 7:41 AM CDT
NOAA Hurricane Hunters have discovered 75 mph sustained winds within Laura, making it officially a hurricane.

Weather Forecast

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - August 25th, 2020

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 7:39 AM CDT
Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - August 25th, 2020

Weather

Periods of rain likely for Tuesday

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:40 AM CDT
|
By Andrew Samet
We look to see periods of rain on our Tuesday thanks to the remnants of Tropical Storm Marco. Rain chances will stay on the higher side for the rest of the week as the center of Laura stays well to the west of our area at landfall.

WTOK

Tropical Storm Laura enters the Gulf, Marco now a tropical depression

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:53 PM CDT
|
By Stephen Bowers
Tropical Storm Marco has been downgraded to a tropical depression, and Tropical Storm Laura has entered the Gulf of Mexico.