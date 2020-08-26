Hurricane Laura continues to strengthen

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The latest (10a.m.) update from the National Hurricane Center has Hurricane Laura as a category 3 hurricane with sustained winds of 125 mph.

Hurricane Laura 10 a.m. Track Aug 26 (WTOK)

Laura is forecast to continue to intensify and by this evening could have sustained winds as high as 145 mph. It could even make landfall at that intensity.

This is an extremely dangerous storm. Storm surge will be significant for portions of the Texas and Louisiana coastlines, particularly near the state line. Laura will weaken into a tropical storm in northern Louisiana and curve northeastward towards the Ohio River Valley by Friday.

