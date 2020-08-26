Hurricane Laura evacuees find shelter in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Two evacuees who don’t know each other traveled to Meridian from the same Louisiana city because of storm surge that is expected along the Coast.

Kenneth Hanchett and his family drove over five hours from Lake Charles, Louisiana to Meridian seeking shelter from Hurricane Laura.

Hanchett said this isn’t the first time he’s had to flee from a storm.

“This is my second time, I evacuated during Rita and Rita was a category three,” said Hanchett. “It did a lot of damage in Lake Charles.”

Brenda Defelice also traveled from Lake Charles to Meridian. She said she stayed home during Hurricane Rita and regrets that decision, so leaving town for Hurricane Laura was a no-brainer.

“The unpredictability of this storm combined with the fact that they didn’t know how strong it was going to get prompted us to take off this time to leave,” said Defelice.

Defelice arrived in Meridian Tuesday and continues to monitor Laura.

“We’ll be watching impact and tomorrow night we’ll be assessing if we can make it back home on Friday,” said Defelice.

Hanchett hopes it will be safe to return to Lake Charles tomorrow evening.

“We might not have power for a few days but we have generators. We just wanted to get out of the wind,” said Hanchett. “They say the wind would’ve been like 130 mph coming through.”

Hotel managers across town say they’ve received reservations from power crews as well.

