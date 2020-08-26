Advertisement

Hurricane Laura Evacuees find shelter in Meridian

By Brianna Bynum
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Two evacuees who don’t know each other traveled to Meridian from the same Louisiana city because of storm surge that is expected along the Coast.

Kenneth Hanchett and his family drove over five hours from Lake Charles, Louisiana to Meridian seeking shelter from Hurricane Laura.

Hanchett said this isn’t the first time he’s had to flee from a storm.

“This is my second time, I evacuated during Rita and Rita was a category three,” said Hanchett. “It did a lot of damage in Lake Charles.”

Brenda Defelice also traveled from Lake Charles to Meridian. She said she stayed home during Hurricane Rita and regrets that decision, so leaving town for Hurricane Laura was a no-brainer.

“The unpredictability of this storm combined with the fact that they didn’t know how strong it was going to get prompted us to take off this time to leave,” said Defelice.

Defelice arrived in Meridian Tuesday and continues to monitor Laura.

“We’ll be watching impact and tomorrow night we’ll be assessing if we can make it back home on Friday,” said Defelice.

Hanchett hopes it will be safe to return to Lake Charles tomorrow evening.

“We might not have power for a few days but we have generators. We just wanted to get out of the wind,” said Hanchett. “They say the wind would’ve been like 130 mph coming through.”

Hotel managers across town say they’ve received reservations from power crews as well.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bell rings 100 times to honor 19th Amendment

Updated: moments ago
Bell rings 100 times to honor 19th Amendment

News

VFW 12124 donates American flags, solar lights to Meridian Fire Department

Updated: 13 minutes ago
VFW 12124 donates American flags, solar lights to Meridian Fire Department

News

Hurricane Laura evacuees find shelter in Meridian

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Hurricane Laura evacuees find shelter in Meridian

Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Alabama: 7,128 deaths, over 112K cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
There have been 48,028 presumed recoveries.

Latest News

News

VFW 12124 donates American flags, solar lights to Meridian Fire Department

Updated: 3 hours ago
A local chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars made a special donation to the Meridian Fire Department Wednesday afternoon.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Mississippi: 80,110 cases, 2,373 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Digital
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 904 new cases and 58 new deaths Wednesday.

Hurricane

MEMA director updates state on Hurricane Laura

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Greg Michel will talk about Hurricane Laura.

News

Bell rings 100 times to honor 19th Amendment

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
The amendment granted women the right to vote. The bell at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Meridian rang 100 times to commemorate this historic anniversary.

Politics

For one Louisiana delegate, politics and the pandemic are part of everyday life

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Peter Zampa
Night three of the Republican National Convention takes place on Wednesday as much of the Louisiana delegation watches along with the rest of Americans – from home.

Hurricane

Hurricane Laura now a category 4 storm with 140 mph winds

Updated: 6 hours ago
Storm surge could be up to 20 feet high along and near the TX/LA coastline.