Hurricane Laura now a category 4 storm with 140 mph winds

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hurricane Laura is heading towards the Gulf Coast near the Texas and Louisiana border. If you have friends or family in its direct path, make sure they have left the area.

Storm surge could be up to 20 feet high along and near the coast. That is what the National Hurricane Center is describing as “unsurvivable.” Sustained winds are 140 mph with this storm.

We’ll get some rain out of this here locally, but that will be pretty much it.

