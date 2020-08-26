Hurricane Laura strengthening faster than expected

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hurricane Laura organized quickly and began strengthening faster than expected Tuesday evening. The forecast from the National Hurricane Center has been adjusted accordingly.

At 10 PM Tuesday, winds were at 90 mph. That’s a strengthening category one hurricane.

The latest forecast shows winds of 110 mph by 7 AM Wednesday. That’s a category two hurricane, but 111 mph would make it a category three.

Impacts At Landfall

Landfall is expected late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning near the Texas-Louisiana state line. Winds are expected to be around 120-125 mph based on the latest forecast. That’s a powerful and dangerous category three hurricane. A rapid intensification cycle tonight or tomorrow could occur, in which case Laura will be stronger.

Destructive wind and storm surge up to 15 feet are likely across Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana. Minor storm surge is possible as far east as Mobile Bay. The rip current risk is extreme from Texas to Florida. The Gulf of Mexico is extremely dangerous for swimming and will be until at least this weekend.

Local Influence

Impacts are unlikely, but influence is likely from Hurricane Lauren across East Mississippi and West Alabama. Our primary influence will be rain. Tropical downpours will increase on Thursday afternoon. They will take a break Thursday night, but they will increase again on Friday.

