Advertisement

Laura now a major hurricane with 115 mph winds

Hurricane Laura Satellite
Hurricane Laura Satellite(WTOK)
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hurricane Laura is now considered a major hurricane as sustained winds are now at 115 mph, which makes it a category 3 storm. Winds are forecast to increase to 130 mph this afternoon, making Laura a category 4 hurricane.

Landfall is still expected to make landfall near the Texas and Louisiana border late tonight or early Thursday morning. It will be either a high-end category 3 or low-end category 4 hurricane at landfall, but the final wind speed won’t make all that much of a difference in terms of impacts.

Laura is going to cause significant damage in the Louisiana/Texas border area. The storm will quickly weaken once on land, diminishing to a tropical storm in central Louisiana. Laura will then start to turn northeastward after leaving the Shreveport area, weakening into a tropical depression in central Arkansas. The storm will then move almost due east by the time it reaches western Kentucky.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - August 26th, 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
Chance of Rain Decreases

Weather

Rain chances decrease on our Wednesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
Rain chances will decrease a bit on our Wednesday, but higher rain chances will return Thursday and Friday as the center Laura makes its way north and west of our area.

WTOK

Hurricane Laura strengthening faster than expected

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Stephen Bowers
Hurricane Laura organized quickly and began strengthening faster than expected Tuesday evening.

Weather

Weather - August 25, 2020

Updated: 13 hours ago
Weather - August 25, 2020

Latest News

WTOK

Hurricane Laura strengthening, Texas & Louisiana are bracing for impact

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Stephen Bowers
Rain bands from the leftover of Tropical Storm Marco made our Tuesday on-and-off rainy. Now the rain will ease back for Wednesday and increase again on Thursday and Friday due to Hurricane Laura.

Hurricane

Laura is now a hurricane

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 7:41 AM CDT
NOAA Hurricane Hunters have discovered 75 mph sustained winds within Laura, making it officially a hurricane.

Weather Forecast

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - August 25th, 2020

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 7:39 AM CDT
Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - August 25th, 2020

Weather

Periods of rain likely for Tuesday

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:40 AM CDT
|
By Andrew Samet
We look to see periods of rain on our Tuesday thanks to the remnants of Tropical Storm Marco. Rain chances will stay on the higher side for the rest of the week as the center of Laura stays well to the west of our area at landfall.

WTOK

Tropical Storm Laura enters the Gulf, Marco now a tropical depression

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:53 PM CDT
|
By Stephen Bowers
Tropical Storm Marco has been downgraded to a tropical depression, and Tropical Storm Laura has entered the Gulf of Mexico.

Weather

Weather - August 24, 2020

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 7:21 PM CDT
Weather - August 24, 2020