Laura now a major hurricane with 115 mph winds

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hurricane Laura is now considered a major hurricane as sustained winds are now at 115 mph, which makes it a category 3 storm. Winds are forecast to increase to 130 mph this afternoon, making Laura a category 4 hurricane.

Landfall is still expected to make landfall near the Texas and Louisiana border late tonight or early Thursday morning. It will be either a high-end category 3 or low-end category 4 hurricane at landfall, but the final wind speed won’t make all that much of a difference in terms of impacts.

Laura is going to cause significant damage in the Louisiana/Texas border area. The storm will quickly weaken once on land, diminishing to a tropical storm in central Louisiana. Laura will then start to turn northeastward after leaving the Shreveport area, weakening into a tropical depression in central Arkansas. The storm will then move almost due east by the time it reaches western Kentucky.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.