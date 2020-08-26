Advertisement

Military Matters: Capt. Brian “Headless” Horstman

Capt. Horstman weighs in on his twenty-six-year Navy career along with being in command during a global pandemic.
By Emily Erikson
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Captain Brian Horstman, also known as Captain “Headless” Horstman, has been in command over Naval Air Station Meridian for the last three years.

“I couldn’t have picked a better place for me. If I had to pick one Navy Base in the entire Navy, and I’ve been stationed all over the world-- Japan, all over the United States and on deployments everywhere—this base fits me and my personality better than anywhere I’ve ever been,” said Capt. Horstman.

He’s spent the last 26 years in the United States Navy and is now sailing into retirement back to his home state of Texas, but he didn’t expect to finish out his command during a global pandemic.

“It’s been a challenge. I mean, all command and every organization needs leadership at every level all the time, but the challenging part of it is really kind of two-fold. One way is, in a lot of ways we’re shooting in the dark with at this virus. You know, there’s still so much that we don’t know about it but so much we’ve learned. So, you’ve got to be flexible and agile and adapt to the changing environment in whatever requirements that is, whether it’s social distancing, or masks, or adjusting our travel policies, or whatever that may be.”

The other way, he said, is to communicate the truth and make sure everyone on base follows all proper guidelines.

“The Navy from the beginning understood that this was going to be a long fight, and we dug in and started working it and prepared people from the beginning of, ‘Hey, this isn’t going to be a week or two—this is going to be a long time, so start getting used to it.’”

Despite a pandemic, Capt. Horstman said the men and women on-board NAS Meridian are still focused on the mission.

“You know, we train war fighters here, both in the schoolhouses and in the skies above Meridian. So, the folks that train here in very short order will be on the frontline defending our nation. That’s something that I take great pride in, and I know that the city of Meridian and the county of Lauderdale take great pride in as well.”

He also takes pride in finishing his Navy career right here in Meridian.

“The brick and mortar are one thing, but the folks here are fantastic. That’s been the best part. When you look back on things, you don’t remember the mission as much, you don’t remember a lot of the details, but you’ll never forget the people,” said Capt. Horstman.

He told Newscenter 11 he plans to work on “projects” his dad has been saving up for him on their cattle ranch back Texas.

He also said he hopes to break away from his father’s corrections of his work and go hunting or fishing.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

